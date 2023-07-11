Regenx Appoints New Auditor

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Corporation" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: J64 WKN: A3DMYS) announced today that it has appointed Paul J. Rozek Professional Corporation, Chartered Professional Accountant‎, as auditor of Regenx effective July 10, 2023. The former auditor, K.R. Margetson Ltd.‎, resigned at the request of the Corporation on July 10, 2023. The Audit Committee’s recommendation to the Board of Directors for the change of auditor was made due to the Corporation’s desire to move to a different audit firm.



The Corporation further reports there were no reservations in the Former Auditor’s reports on the Corporation's financial statements for the period commencing at the beginning of the Corporation’s two most recently completed financial years and ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102 (Part 4.11) between the Corporation and the Former Auditor. The change of the auditor and the recommendation to appoint the Successor Auditor was approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

About Regenx

Regenx is positioned for growth in the CleanTech sector through the development and commercialization of its environmentally friendly processing technologies for the recovery of precious metals. Initial focus is the extraction of platinum and palladium from diesel catalytic converters with its business partner Davis Recycling. For further information visit www.Regenx.Tech

