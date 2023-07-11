Industrial Dust Collector Market Size [2023-2030] worth USD 10.77 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1%

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial dust collector market size was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.60 billion in 2023 to USD 10.77 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. An industrial dust collector is a type of air pollution control equipment which is extensively used in plants, factories, warehouses, and other commercial or industrial settings to meet safety requirements. Increasing infrastructural development and industrial manufacturing activities are driving market augmentation. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Industrial Dust Collector Market, 2023-2030.”

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

November 2022: Camfil Air Pollution Control, a global manufacturer of industrial dust and mist collection systems, announced its plans to build a groundbreaking innovative manufacturing and office building.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.1% 2030 Value Projection USD 10.77 billion Base Year 2022 Industrial Dust Collector Market Share in 2022 USD 7.28 billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Mechanism Type, By Product Type, By End-use Industry, and By Region Industrial Dust Collector Market Growth Drivers Technological Advancements & Integration of Filter Systems to Propel Market Growth Increasing Awareness Regarding Environmental Regulations to Aid Market Augmentation

COVID-19 Impacts:

Surging Product Demand from Pharmaceuticals Industry Aided Market Proliferation Amid the Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 worldwide resulted in the implementation of stringent lockdowns in several economies across the world. Manufacturing facilities were completely or partially closed to curb the spread of the virus which hindered market growth. Despite these challenges, the market showcased positive trends amid the pandemic owing to rising demand from the pharmaceutical sector. Dust collectors helped in destroying pollutants to maintain a sterile climate in pharmaceutical manufacturing units. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies need a high degree of value control in the vicinity to ensure product quality and safety. The implementation of stringent health and hygiene standards to prevent the spread of infections further propelled product demand and aided market expansion.

Drivers and Restraints:

Technological Advancements & Integration of IoT in Filter Systems to Aid Market Growth

Increasing adoption of product by manufacturing facilities to control air quality in and around machinery for the safety of employees is a key factor contributing to the industrial dust collector market growth. They are present in several food processing and metal fabrication plants and woodworking plants worldwide. Technological advancements in the domain and integration of IoT technology will increase cost effectiveness and self-sufficiency of the product and contribute to market augmentation.

On the other hand, high maintenance costs and limitations of dry dust collectors will pose as challenges for businesses operating in this domain.

Report Coverage:

The report provides valuable insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats affecting market trends over the forecast timeframe. Moreover, the market is analyzed at a granular level by dividing it into segments and regions. Market share, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region are also given in the document. Recent developments undertaken by industry leaders to maximize profits and gather higher revenues are also discussed in the report.

Market Segmentation:

Dry Segment to Dominate Due to its Higher Efficiency

As per mechanism type, the market is bifurcated into dry and wet. Among these, the dry segment held majority of the market share in the recent past due to its higher particle removal efficiency compared to wet dust collectors. The dry ones are power efficient, which further propels their demand as compared to other alternatives.

Baghouse Dust Collectors to Lead Owing to its Cost-Effectiveness & High Efficiency

According to product type, the market is split into baghouse dust collectors, cartridge dust collectors, wet scrubbers dust collectors, inertial separators, and electrostatic precipitators. Among these, the baghouse dust collectors segment captured a significant share in 2022. The cost-effective nature of baghouse collectors increases their adoption as compared to other alternatives.

Cement Industry to Capture Largest Share Backed by Increasing Product Adoption in Construction Sector

Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceutical, energy & power, steel, cement, mining, and others. Among these, the cement segment is likely to grow substantially as it produces a large amount of dust, thus generating demand for dust collectors to control air quality. Moreover, concrete batching involves various processes such as storage and transport and measurement, which require dust collectors.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share Owing to Surging Product Demand Due to Rapid Industrialization

Asia Pacific accounted for majority of the industrial dust collector market share in 2022 due to rapid industrialization and growing economic activity in developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, the region’s decreased dependence on coal owing to a shift to sustainable practices and growth of India’s manufacturing sector will further propel market proliferation.

The North America market is slated to grow rapidly in the coming years due to announcement of strict regulations to curb emissions. The EPA enforced the Clean Air Act, which regulates industrial emissions of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It has also developed several technology-related standards to control industrial emissions. These regulations will boost the demand for industrial dust collectors to control emissions and maintain air quality.

Competitive Landscape:

Efforts Undertaken by Industry Leaders to Expand Geographical Reach Will Elevate Market Augmentation

Leading players often make strategic decisions to strengthen their positioning in the global market and enlarge profit margins. One such move is expanding geographical reach by increasing operations in other economies to reach a wider customer base. For example, in June 2022, Donaldson Company, Inc., a leading industrial smoke, dust, and mist collector provider, announced its plans of expanding operations in Pune, India. This move will enable the company to enhance reach and expand its customer base in South Asia.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

FLSmidth (Denmark)

3M Company (U.S.)

Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

KC Cottrell (South Korea)

Nederman Holding AB (Sweden)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (U.S.)

RoboVent (U.S.)

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Global Industrial Dust Collector Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Mechanism Type (USD Bn) Dry Wet By Product Type (USD Bn) Baghouse Dust Collectors Cartridge Dust Collectors Wet Scrubbers Dust Collectors Inertial Separators Electrostatic Precipitators By End User Industry (USD Bn) Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Energy & Power Steel Cement Mining Others By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa South America

North America Industrial Dust Collector Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2019-2030 Key Findings By Mechanism Type (USD Bn) Dry Wet By Product Type (USD Bn) Baghouse Dust Collectors Cartridge Dust Collectors Wet Scrubbers Dust Collectors Inertial Separators Electrostatic Precipitators By End User Industry (USD Bn) Food & Beverage Pharmaceutical Energy & Power Steel Cement Mining Others



