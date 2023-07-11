Emitwise and Sedex sign partnership to improve supply chain sustainability data, including on Scope 3 emissions











LONDON and CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon management platform Emitwise and sustainability data company Sedex have signed a partnership to address businesses’ supply chain data challenges.



The partnership seeks to support businesses’ sustainability efforts by providing deeper insights and more efficient data services for supply chain sustainability, including on notoriously difficult Scope 3 emissions.

As businesses face increasing pressure to manage their environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and impacts, data on supply chain activities is essential yet challenging to collate. Sedex and Emitwise will look to combine their respective strengths across social and environmental data and assessment to help businesses analyse, act and report on key sustainability areas more easily.

Emitwise supports businesses to measure, manage and report on their complete carbon footprint, including the complex yet crucial Scope 3 supply chain emissions. Sedex’s strengths across its data platform and assessment tools lie in social topics such as working hours, labour management practices, and worker demographics at supplier work sites.

By working together, the two companies hope to enable brands, suppliers and intermediaries to access more of their supply chain sustainability data in one place to drive more informed, efficient decision-making and reporting.

Sedex and Emitwise will begin by referring each other’s services to customers, alongside work to develop their collaboration across data integration, insights and measurement. For example, they will investigate ways to bring Emitwise environmental data into the Sedex ecosystem for businesses to analyse within the context of social data on suppliers and individual work sites.

Sedex Chief Executive Officer Jon Hancock says: “Emitwise addresses a critical sustainability challenge by helping businesses to measure and manage their Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Their services perfectly complement Sedex’s tools and data landscape, with our expertise across social areas. Our customers often ask us for more environmental data capabilities – this partnership will deliver that in an effective way that taps into existing, proven solutions. I’m delighted we’re partnering with Emitwise, and excited about our future work to harness both our strengths for our customers’ benefit.”

Mauro Cozzi, CEO and Co-Founder of Emitwise comments: "Sedex and Emitwise are highly aligned in our mission to empower companies with the data necessary to make decisions that benefit people, planet and profit. Sedex has established itself as a leader in supply chain social governance, and together with Emitwise's financial-grade carbon accounting platform, we could soon be offering customers and their value chain a solution that accelerates impact across all three pillars of ESG."

Emitwise and Sedex will explore opportunities to combine their supply chain data capabilities to empower customers’ wider sustainability goals.

Notes to editors

Sedex is a technology company providing data, insights, tools and services to empower sustainable supply chains globally. Our platform and solutions, including the SMETA audit, are designed to help businesses manage and improve their ESG performance and meet their supply chain sustainability goals. We work with a community of nearly 75,000 businesses and 100,000 supply chain sites across 35 sectors globally, including some of the world’s most recognisable brands such as Reckitt, Nestlé, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands, Marks & Spencer, and John Lewis Partnership (JLP). Learn more on our website.

Emitwise is the carbon management platform for companies with complex supply chains to confidently understand, track and reduce their value chains' carbon footprint. Their mission is to ensure every company accounts for carbon with the same accuracy and rigour as their financial accounts, empowering smart decisions that get the world to net zero, faster.

