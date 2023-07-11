Finnish English

Siili selected as supplier in National Land Survey's public tender



Siili Solutions Plc Press release 11 July 2023 at 9:45 EET



Siili Solutions Plc's success in public tenders continues as it was selected as a supplier of expert services for the development and maintenance of information systems for the National Land Survey of Finland.



Siili was selected as a supplier in the areas of BackEnd (2.1), FrontEnd (2.2), and new projects BackEnd (2.5). The estimated total value of these three areas during the four-year contract period is 17 million euros.



The competence of the suppliers who participated in the public tender process was evaluated in terms of general competence and special competence. The weight of general competence was 20% and special competence 80% of the total score.



"Public sector is one of the focus areas in our strategy, and success in this public tender is yet another strong footstep in the implementation of the strategy. We are looking forward to continuing our good cooperation with the National Land Survey, and thus helping the utilization of the important information and services produced by the NLS in Finland", says Siili’s CEO Tomi Pienimäki.



Siili received the procurement decisions on 4 July, 2023 and 5 July, 2023, and they will enter into force after the end of the appeal period according to the Procurement Act.



Read more about the cooperation between Siili and the National Land Survey of Finland in the digitalization of apartment data here: https://www.siili.com/nls-revolutionazing-residential-property-information

For further information:

Jukka Lepisto, Business Unit Director

Email: jukka.lepisto(at)siili.com, phone: +358 (0)40 801 8759

