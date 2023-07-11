Neodymium Market to Hit USD 7.91 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global neodymium market size was valued at USD 6.76 billion in 2022 and is poised to expand from USD 5.52 billion in 2023 to USD 7.91 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% over the study period. The expansion is being propelled by the increasing demand for neodymium ferrous boron (NdFeB) magnets from the electronics and automotive industries.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/neodymium-market-107678

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Neodymium Market Report:

Arafura Resources Limited (Australia)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd (Australia)

HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd. (Canada)

MP MATERIALS CORP. (U.S.)

Peak Rare Earths (Australia)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (U.K.)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (U.S.)

IREL (India) Limited (India)

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd. (Australia)

METALL RARE EARTH LIMITED (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.91 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.76 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Neodymium Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/neodymium-market-107678

Segmentation:

Magnets Segment to Lead Driven by Soaring Demand from Electronics Sector

By application, the market is fragmented into ceramics & glass, catalysts, magnets, and others. The magnets segment is slated to depict a considerable surge over the forecast period. The expansion is driven by the increasing demand for electronics such as computers, television, motors, mobile phones, and generators.

Based on geography, the market for neodymium has been analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report gives comprehensive coverage of the vital trends boosting the global business scenario over the forthcoming years. It further provides an analysis of the major factors impelling industry expansion over the estimated period. The report also includes an account of the key initiatives undertaken by leading market participants for strengthening their industry positions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Soaring NdFeB Demand across Electronics, Automotive, and Other Sectors to Propel Industry Expansion

The neodymium market growth is being propelled by the rising demand for NdFeB magnets from end-use industries such as electronics and automotive. These magnets are further preferred in a range of applications such as wind turbines, advanced audio-visual equipment, and electric vehicles.

However, the market expansion may be affected by fluctuations in product prices along with a range of factors such as expensive mining activities, supply chain disruptions, and government regulations.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/neodymium-market-107678

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Leading Region Owing to Growing EV Manufacturing

The Asia Pacific neodymium market share is touted to expand at a lucrative rate over the projected period. The rise is on account of the surging manufacturing of electronic products and electric vehicles.

The North American market is poised to register appreciable expansion over the forecast period. The surge is due to the escalating demand for wind turbines in the region.

The Europe market is slated to record considerable growth throughout the study period. The expansion is driven by the rising wind turbine demand for reduction of costs, improvement of reliability, and decreasing the need for expensive maintenance.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Companies Enter into Partnership Deals to Strengthen Industry Foothold

Major market participants are formulating and forging a range of strategic steps for strengthening the positions of their businesses. These comprise merger agreements, collaborations, partnership agreements, and the formation of alliances. Other initiatives include an increase in R&D activities and the rollout of new solutions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/neodymium-market-107678

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Neodymium Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/neodymium-market-107678

Key Industry Development:

July 2022 – GE Renewable Energy inked a non-binding MoU with Arafura Resources Limited. The deal was focused on joint cooperation in establishing a sustainable supply chain for NdPr central to energy transition.

Read Related Insights:

Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Permanent Magnet Market Size, Share, and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Magnet Rings market size, share, and regional forecast 2023-2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com