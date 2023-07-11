Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 27

English Danish

Company announcement no. 43

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 27, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from

from last announcement 1,457,000 160,926,880 03 July 2023 12,000 107.40 1,288,800 04 July 2023 12,000 107.09 1,285,080 05 July 2023 14,000 105.53 1,477,420 06 July 2023 14,000 104.50 1,463,000 07 July 2023 12,000 104.63 1,255,560 Total week 27 64,000 6,769,860 Total accumulated 1,521,000 167,696,740

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1,588,020 treasury shares, equal to 1.32 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation

