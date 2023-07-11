Bath and Shower Products Market to Worth USD 70.88 Billion by 2030 | With a 5.47% CAGR

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bath and shower products market size was valued at USD 46.70 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 48.83 billion in 2023 to USD 70.88 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period.

In maintaining personal health and hygiene, bath products have evolved from simple scrubbing soaps to novel bath salts and gels. Aromatherapy is gaining momentum among consumers supporting the adoption of fragranced bathroom products due to the rising concerns regarding body odor.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its research report titled “Bath and Shower Products Market, 2023-2030.”

List of Key Players Profiled in the Bath and Shower Products Market Report:

Unilever (U.K.)

Colgate Palmolive Co. (U.S.)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Germany)

Natura & Co. Holding S.A. (Brazil)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

L’Occitane International S.A (Switzerland)

Lion Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (U.K.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 5.47% 2030 Value Projection USD 70.88 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 46.70 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 198 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Form

By End-User

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Bath and Shower Products Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for Baby Products and In-Shower Products to Propel Growth Expanded Usage in Hospitality Sector to Augment Growth

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Demand for Baby Products and In-Shower Product Range to Propel Growth

The demand for baby care products is gaining popularity globally as parents are more concerned about their baby’s health. Manufacturers are formulating these products with safer ingredients that do not cause any harm or irritation to the baby’s skin. In-shower products segment gains traction due to their dual effects as bathing and sun-protective and bathing and moisturizing effects delivered by a single product. Various shower and bath products contain harmful and toxic ingredients such as 1,4-dioxane or formaldehyde, showing negative effects on the skin, such as allergic reactions or rashes. This is anticipated to come up as a challenge to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Rising Focus on Personal Hygiene during COVID-19 to Drive the Market Growth

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic skyrocketed the demand for personal cleansing products globally. As the strict lockdown regulations were imposed on the people’s movement during COVID-19, people started stock-pilling everyday consumer goods, which resulted in a shortage of hygiene products in most retail stores.

Segmentation:

Bath Soaps to Hold the Maximum Share Owing to Widespread Availability

On the basis of product, bath soaps are cheaper compared to other types; hence this segment drives the market growth. The cheaper price and affordability of these products have made it a preferred choice among several developing nations such as India, Mexico, and various African countries.

Solid Segment to Dominate the Market Owing to the Huge Range of Products

Based on form, the market is divided into solid, liquid, gel, and others. The solid segment includes various products such as bath bombs, bars, salts, and petals. The attract customers and kids, soaps are prepared in various uniquely shaped solid bathing products with cartoon characters in attractive colors are gaining momentum.

Women Segment to Hold the Largest Share Owing to Growing Feminine Hygiene

According to end-users, the market is bifurcated into men and women. The growing number of working women and increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene will help the women’s segment to hold its position in the market during the projected period.

Supermarket/Hypermarket Segment to Dominate Owing to Easy Purchase

As per distribution, the market is divided into online channels, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets are best for buying household products in bulk, as they offer discounts on the big pouches of shower gel refills and bar soaps.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market Due to Warmer Climate Condition to Drive the Market Growth

Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2022 and is anticipated to dominate the global bath and shower products market during the projected period. This dominance is credited to growing hygiene awareness and high temperature. The Asian population pays for higher demand for these products. North America is mostly driven by the adoption of shower gel products and the high-cost body was owing to high-income groups in the U.S. and Canada.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID on Supply Chain of Bath and Shower Products Market Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Global Bath and Shower Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast, By Product Type (Value) Bath Soaps Body Wash/Shower Gels Bath Additives Others By Product Form (Value) Solid Gels & Jellies Liquid Others By End User (Value) Women Men By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Sales Channel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Adopt Growth Strategies to Gain a Competitive Advantage

Key players such as Natura, Unilever, Henkel, and Natura & Co., among other key players, adopt key strategies to gain momentum in the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity among consumers towards vegan and organic bath and shower products offered delivered in recyclable packaging supports its sustainability.

Key Industry Development:

July 2022: CLEANO2 announced the launch of body bar soap. The launch will help the company in growing its product line and revenue of the company.

