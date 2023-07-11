Belt Loader Market to Hit USD 2.46 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 8.56%

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global belt loader market size was valued at USD 1.18 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow from USD 1.38 billion in 2023 to USD 2.46 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period.

A type of ground support equipment that helps in the unloading and loading process of luggage and cargo to load in the aircraft. A belt loader is armed with mechanical conveyor belts that help in the loading and unloading of cargo and luggage with ease. Loaders come in various variants, such as electric, diesel, self-propelled, towable, and gas.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled "Belt Loader Market, 2023-2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Belt Loader Market Report:

Aero Specialties Inc. (U.S.)

Charlatte Manutention SA (France)

Darmec Technologies Srl (Italy)

ERSEL TECHNOLOGY (Turkey)

FAST Global Solutions (WASP Inc.) (U.S.)

JIANGSU TIANYI AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION LIMITED (China)

Sinfonia Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (U.S.)

TLD Group (France)

Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. (China)

Segmentation-

Pending Backlog Share Led the Market of New Delivery Segment in 2022

On the basis of ownership, the market is divided into resale, new deliveries, and lease/rent.

The new delivery segment is anticipated to dominate the market growth during the projected period. The dominance of the segment is due to the supply backlog created by the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Electric System Segment to Boost the Market Owing to Incorporation of EV based Vehicles

According to the system, the market is classified into towable, self-propelled, diesel, electric, and others.

Among all the segments, the self-propelled system dominated the largest share in 2022. The segment showed its dominance due to its strong market presence and relevance.

Wide Availability of 1000-5000 KG Weight Segment to Drive the Market Share

The market is classified as 0-1000 kg, 1000-5000 kg, and <5000 kilograms.

The 1000-5000kg segment held a dominant market share in 2022. The growth is witnessed due to the growing preference and demand for 1000-5000kg loaders as a golden mean, providing moderate to high weight capacity.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact-



Supply Chain Disruptions to Hinder Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the economy globally. The supply chain disruptions and shortage of skilled labor amid the pandemic led to delays in aircraft deliveries, thus holding a backlog with OEMs and making the aircraft manufacturing industry the worst hit by the pandemic. Hence, the belt loader market share witnessed sluggish growth during the pandemic.

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

List of major industry players.

Key strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints-

Surged Passenger Air Traffic to Drive the Market in the Long Run

In the post-pandemic scenario, there has been a surge in the number of passengers globally. Soon post-pandemic, a surge in the number of travelers globally. Increased passenger air traffic will subsequently lead to the need for better ground support equipment, including loaders. Cost is a crucial factor in ground support maintenance and equipment operations. The maintenance cost of a loader is tremendously high as modern loader involves of minor components that need to be maintained and handled by professionals, and regular checks are required. Hence, the belt loader market growth is anticipated to get restricted during the projected period.

Regional Insights-

North America to Lead the Market Due to the Presence of Numerous Prominent Players

The market in North America is anticipated to grow and show its dominance owing to the presence of major key players in the region, enabling growth opportunities and technological advancements.

Europe is anticipated to record notable growth in the market owing to the growing number of air travelers and increased expenditure on aviation from regulatory authorities from significant countries in the region.

Competitive Landscape-

Emerging mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration Among Key Players to Drive Market Growth

The key players are adopting key strategies to back their position in the market. Hence, the prominent players indulge in partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations. Among the key players, various vital players have adopted green initiatives towards making loaders electric and eco-friendly for sustainable operations, which is also cost-effective for the operators.

