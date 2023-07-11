Disposable Razor Blades Market to Hit USD 4.31 Billion by 2027 | Industry to Generate 3.2% CAGR During (2023-2027)

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disposable razor blades market size is expected to reach USD 4.31 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. The rising shift towards greener disposable razors will have an excellent impact on the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Disposable Razor Blades Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2023-2027.” The market size stood at USD 3.39 billion in 2019.

The coronavirus emergency has resulted in financial jeopardy for trades and businesses around the world. The authorities of several countries have initiated lockdowns to avert the increase of this infectious disease. Such strategies have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that they can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Disposable Razor Blades Market Report:

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

BIC Group (Paris, France)

Super-Max Group (Dubai, UAE)

Edgewell Personal Care (Shelton, U.S.)

Kai Group (Tokyo, Japan)

LORD International Co. (Alexandria, Egypt)

DORCO CO, LTD. (Seoul, South Korea)

Kaili Group (Ningbo, China)

Laroch co. (Shuaiba, Kuwait)

Perio Inc. (Dublin, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.2% 2027 Value Projection USD 4.31Billion Market Size in 2019 USD 3.39 Billion Historical Data 2016-2017 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Blade Count

By End-Users

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Disposable Razor Blades Market Growth Drivers The Convenience of Blades During Travel to Increase Product Adoption Booming Beauty or Salon Industry to Boost Market

The report on the disposable razor blades market features:

Excellent understanding of the market

Crucial information about industry players

Vital data about regions

Key development and drivers

COVID-19 impact

Market Driver:

The Prominence of Handy Razor Blades to Improve Market Prospects

The growing popularity of non-refillable razors in long or short journeys will spur opportunities for the market. For instance, as per the report Award Catalogue 2020 of BEYOND PLASTIC, about 5,000 billion disposable razor blades are used per year globally. The convenience of non-refillable razors makes it a preferable choice while traveling. The advantages of the razer include multiple usages of the same blade. The growing awareness regarding non-refillable razors can bolster the healthy growth of the market. For example, the Wilkinson Sword’s products including fixed cartridge razor blades range are allowed in handbags while traveling to foreign countries, making it a preferred choice among travelers. Hence, the increasing demand for such razor blades will augur well for the market.

Inhibited Demand for Razor Blades to Restraint Market Amid Coronavirus

The shifting fashion trends have negatively impacted the global market during the coronavirus. For instance, the trend of keeping long beards has reduced the demand for razors. Moreover, the decline in razor blade sales owing to work from culture, which does not mandate proper grooming. Procter & Gamble reported decreased net sales by 2% to US$ 6.1 billion in the fiscal year 2020 in the grooming segment. Besides, slashed shaving needs have further retarded the expansion of the market. Nevertheless, the rising disposable income and awareness about grooming will certainly create openings for the market in the near future.

Regional Analysis:

Increased Purchasing Power of Consumers to Boost Market in Europe

The market for disposable razor blades in Europe stood at USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the high purchasing power of consumers for premium and branded non-refillable razors. For instance, BIC group which is ranked number two in the global one-piece razors market produces around 2.6 billion shavers along with 4.9 billion blades every year to serve the needs of the consumers. The surge in travelers can contribute positively to the market in Europe. As per the Tourism Statistics released in January 2020 by Eurostat, in 2018 at least one personal tourism trip was taken by about 64% of the residents of the EU. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the market owing to the rising demand for razor blades in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The inflated demand for low-cost disposable razors will propel the growth of the market in the region.

Key Industry Developments:

August 2019: Gillette and Gillette Venus announced its collaboration with TerraCycle, a leading organization in recycling. Under this partnership, all razor, as well as disposable razor blades of these brands, will be recycled.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market SegHouseholdtation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry DevelopHouseholdts - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Disposable Razor Blades Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Blade Count (Value) 1 & 2 Blades 3 & 4 Blades 5 & More Blades By End-user (Value) Men Women By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Pharmacies Online Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

