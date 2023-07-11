LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 - Increasing Smart City Initiatives & Rising Adoption of Intelligent Devices Bolsters Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT Market by Offering (Hardware, Platforms, and Services), Application (Smart Cities, Industrial IoT, Smart Healthcare), End User (Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Residential) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market is estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.3% from 2023 to 2028

Various key players in the ecosystem have led to a competitive and diverse market. Government initiatives to establish smart cities are expected to drive the adoption of the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT market in the future.

By hardware, system on chip segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

System on Chip (SoC) is a type of hardware component commonly used in LoRaWAN IoT devices, which integrates multiple components, including microprocessors, memory, and communication interfaces, onto a single chip. SoC technology is popular in the IoT industry as it offers a compact, cost-effective, and low-power solution for building connected devices.

These SoCs are specifically designed for LoRaWAN communication and enable IoT devices to connect to LoRaWAN networks and transmit data. Many semiconductor manufacturers are investing in developing SoC solutions specifically designed for the IoT market.

Based on end users, the transportation and logistics segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

The transportation and logistics industries embrace LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT technologies to transform operations and drive efficiency. LoRa and LoRaWAN offer valuable advantages, including long-range connectivity, low power consumption, and the ability to connect numerous devices simultaneously.

By leveraging these technologies, transportation and logistics companies can implement a wide range of IoT applications that optimize processes, enhance safety, and streamline operations. For example, real-time tracking and monitoring of assets, vehicles, and shipments become feasible through LoRa and LoRaWAN.

The Asia Pacific registered the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific comprises nations with rapid technological development, such as China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific is home to several developing countries that are experiencing rapid urbanization. This offers enormous business opportunities for LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT vendors, even while presenting grave challenges for sustainable development.

Singapore implemented a nationwide LoRaWAN network, enabling applications such as smart lighting, waste management, and environmental monitoring, significantly improving operational efficiency and sustainability in the city-state. Ans in Australia, LoRa and LoRaWAN have been instrumental in deploying smart agriculture solutions for optimizing irrigation and crop management.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $25.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.3% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Growing Adoption of Connected Devices for Efficient Communication and Data Exchange to Drive Market

Hardware Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Managed Services Segment to Account for Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Support & Maintenance Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Asset Tracking Segment to Achieve Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Manufacturing Segment to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Smart Cities and Manufacturing Segments to Account for Significant Market Shares in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Low-Power, Long-Range Wide-Area Network Connectivity

Growing Demand for IoT Applications

Increasing Focus on Cost Efficiency

Restraints

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities

Increasing Smart City Initiatives Worldwide

Rising Adoption of Intelligent Devices

Challenges

Lack of Governance

Industry Trends

Brief History of Lora and Lorawan Iot

2010: Foundation of Cycleo

2012: Invention of Lora

2015: Invention of Lorawan

Future Landscape of Lora and Lorawan IoT Market

Lorawan Technology Roadmap Till 2030

Short-Term Roadmap (2023-2025)

Mid-Term Roadmap (2026-2028)

Long-Term Roadmap (2028-2030)

Ecosystem/Market Map

Lora and Lorawan IoT Hardware Providers

Lora and Lorawan IoT Platform Providers

Lora and Lorawan IoT Service Providers

Lora and Lorawan IoT Network Server Providers

Lora and Lorawan IoT System Integrators

Lora and Lorawan IoT End-users

Classification of End Devices in Lora and Lorawan Iot

Class A

Class B

Class C

Business Models in Lorawan Iot

Device Sales Model

Subscription Model

Platform as a Service (Paas) Model

Value-Added Reseller (Var) Model

Hybrid Model

Lora and Lorawan IoT Architecture/Framework

End Nodes

Gateway

Network Server

Application Server

Technology Analysis

Adjacent Technologies

Zigbee

Cellular Iot

Cloud Computing

Sigfox

Ble

Lte-M

Related Technologies

Wi-Fi

Nb-Iot

Best Practices for Lora and Lorawan IoT Devices

Eliminating Unnecessary Join Requests

Limiting Transmission Length, Payload Size, and Duty Cycle

Using Adaptive Data Rate (ADR) for Stationary Devices

Using Over-The-Air Activation (Otaa)

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients' Businesses

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Machinemax's IIoT Solution Helped Shell Collect Heavy Machinery Data and Boost Efficiency

Case Study 2: Gmn Offered Farmers 24X7 Insights by Deploying IoT Solutions from Sensoterra

Case Study 3: Advantech and Pace Provided General Mining Wellfield with Cost-Friendly System Connecting to Scada

Case Study 4: Nwave Technologies' Solution Helped Harrogate Improve Parking Experiences

Case Study 5: Digital Matter Helped Agwan Farmers Locate and Control Physical Assets of Farms

Company Profiles

Major Players: Business Overview, Products/Solutions/Services Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View)

The Bosch Group

Cisco

Orange Sa

Comcast Corporation

Semtech

Nec Corporation

Tata Communications

Aws

Advantech

Sk Telecom

Murata

Senet

Digi International

Multitech

Laird Connectivity

Startups/SMEs

Kerlink

Actility

Sensoterra

Nwave Technologies

Rakwireless

Thethings.Io

Datacake

Milesight

Loriot

Exosite

Orbiwise

