Animal Vaccines Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.12 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Animal Vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 26.12 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing prevalence of animal diseases and outbreaks, growing demand for livestock products, rising adoption of pets and companion animals, advancements in veterinary science and technology, stringent government regulations on animal health and welfare, expanding animal farming and aquaculture industries, growing awareness about zoonotic diseases and public health risks, rising investments in research and development of animal vaccines, increasing focus on preventive healthcare in animals, is fueling the market's growth.
According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Animal Vaccines market, increasing adoption of genetically engineered vaccines, rising demand for companion animal vaccines, development of combination vaccines for multiple diseases, growing focus on personalized and tailored vaccines, advancements in vaccine delivery systems, rising use of adjuvants and immune stimulants in vaccines, emergence of novel vaccine technologies, expanding use of vaccines in aquaculture, increasing emphasis on vaccine safety and efficacy, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.
Animal vaccines are biological preparations that contain a weakened or inactive form of a virus or bacteria that can cause a disease in animals. When an animal is vaccinated, their immune system is exposed to the virus or bacteria and learns how to fight it off. This gives the animal immunity to the disease.
Prominent Players in Animal Vaccines Market
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Merck Animal Health
- Zoetis
- Elanco Animal Health
- Virbac
- Ceva Santé Animale
- Heska Corporation
- Idexx Laboratories
- Merial
- Novartis Animal Health
- Agrovet Bio-Labs
- Bioveta, a.s.
- Dermoscent
- Hipra
- Intervet Inc.
- Lely
- Neogen Corporation
- Phibro Animal Health Corporation
- Vetmedin
Report Scope & Segmentation:
| Attributes
| Details
| Forecast Period
|2023-2030
| Market Size in 2022
|12.8 Billion
| 2030 Value Projection
|26.12Billion
|CAGR
|9.4%
| Segments Covered
|
| Regions Covered
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
Live Attenuated Vaccines Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period
Live Attenuated vaccines dominated the global online market as they have gained widespread popularity among consumers due to the strong immune response. It often provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains or variants of a pathogen. They stimulate both humoral and cellular immune responses, including the production of antibodies and the activation of T cells, resulting in comprehensive immunity.
Livestock is the Leading Application Segment
In terms of application, livestock is the leading due to the growth of the industry on a huge scale. In addition, livestock animals are susceptible to various infectious diseases that can significantly impact their health and productivity. Vaccination is an essential preventive measure to control and reduce the incidence of diseases, ensuring the overall health and well-being of livestock populations.
North America is the leading Market Due to the Advanced Veterinary Infrastructure
Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on veterinary infrastructure. The region has stringent regulations and standards to ensure the safety and well-being of animals. This focus on animal health drives the demand for vaccines and contributes to the market dominance of the region.
A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Animal Vaccines market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Animal Vaccines.
Key Developments in Animal Vaccines Market
- Zoetis acquired Abaxis for \$2.2 billion. This deal gave Zoetis access to Abaxis's leading position in the point-of-care diagnostics market.
Key Questions Answered in Animal Vaccines Market Report
- What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?
- Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?
- In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?
