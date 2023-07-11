3D Scanning Market Size to Reach USD 3.68 billion by 2032, Scanning Technologies, Types, Tremendous Opportunities, Applications & Companies - The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the 3D scanning market will grow to USD 2.06 billion in 2022 and reach USD 3.68 billion by 2032. In just ten years, an increase in the requirement to catch large volumes of 3D data for modelling and analysis and the high adoption of the technology are helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, technological advancements, and R&D spending are anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.



Key Insight of the 3D Scanning Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the 3D scanning market. Key factors favouring the growth of the 3D scanning market in North America include increasing demand for handheld scanning devices and growing integration of 3D scanners by the different end-user industries into machinery and other automated equipment, which are anticipated to drive market growth in this region. Moreover, enterprises' increased focus on 3D printing & 3D machine vision is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

The laser triangulation segment is expected to augment the 3D scanning market during the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into pattern fringe triangulation, laser triangulation, and others. The laser triangulation segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the general adoption of advanced 3D scanning technologies.



The laser scanner segment market size was USD 1.48 billion in 2022



The scanner type segment is divided into laser scanner, optical scanners, and others. The laser scanner segment market size was USD 1.48 billion in 2022 due to the ability of this scanner to capture vast amounts of data in seconds. These scanners are utilised in professional surveys to provide more reliable information as they are appropriate for scanning sensitive situations & things.



The medium range segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 57.05% in 2032.



The range segment is divided into long range, medium range, and short range. The medium range segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 57.05% in 2032 due to the increasing demand for accurate & efficient 3D scanning technologies in different applications.



The quality control segment market size was USD 1.48 billion in 2022



The application segment is divided into quality control, reverse engineering, and others. The quality control segment market size was USD 1.48 billion in 2022 due to the expanding usage of 3D scanning technology in quality control and inspection application.



The healthcare segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 54.04% in 2032.



The end-user segment is divided into architecture and construction, aerospace and defence, healthcare, automotive, and others. The healthcare segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years due to the increasing use of technology in different healthcare applications.



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 CAGR 5.96% 2032 Value Projection USD 3.68 Billion Base Year 2022 Metaverse Market Size in 2022 USD 2.06 Billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 232 Segments covered Technology, Scanner Type, Range Application, End User

Market Dynamics



Driver: The surge in adoption of 3D scanning in the automotive industry:



The growing demand for automated 3D scanning processes is one of the driving factors of the market growth. Further, the widespread adoption of technologies in the automotive industry and environmental scanning and modelling operations are expected to drive market growth. Moreover, the rising research and development activities and the increasing demand for low-volume manufacturing processes are expected to drive market growth.



Restraint: The lack of skilled labour:



The restraining factor of the market growth is the stringent government regulations, lack of skilled labour, high installation, and operational & maintenance costs. Moreover, the high cost of 3D scanning solutions & the lengthy process for installing advanced 3D scanners are expected to hamper the market growth. Additionally, the availability of alternative technological solutions is hindering the market growth.



Opportunity: The increasing investment in the R&D sector:



The increasing investment in the R&D sector for its comprehensive application across different end-use industries is the opportunity factor for market growth. Further, the increasing application of 3D scanners and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions among crucial participants are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the broad adoption of handheld or portable 3D scanners in different industries propels the market growth.



Some of the major players operating in the 3D scanning market are:



• Trimble, Inc.

• CyberOptics Corporation

• NeoMetrix Technologies, Inc.

• Faro Technologies, Inc.

• Exact Metrology

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• Quality Vision International

• GOM GmbH

• Maptek Pty Ltd.

• Autodesk, Inc.

• Hexagon AB

• Topcon Corporation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Technology:



• Pattern Fringe Triangulation

• Laser Triangulation

• Others



By Scanner Type:



• Laser Scanner

• Optical Scanners

• Others



By Range:



• Long Range

• Medium Range

• Short Range



By Application:



• Quality Control

• Reverse Engineering

• Others



By End User:



• Architecture and Construction

• Aerospace and Defence

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

