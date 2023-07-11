Confidential Computing Markets - Global Forecast to 2028 - Emerging Opportunities in Cloud-Based Confidential Computing

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Confidential Computing Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Data Security, Secure Enclaves, Pellucidity Between Users), Deployment Mode, Vertical (Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The confidential computing market size is expected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 59.4 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.1%

The growing need of confidential AI solutions, rise in edge computing are some of the opportunities for the confidential computing market growth. The lack of awareness regarding confidential computing represents a significant challenge for the growth of the confidential computing market.

As per component, the hardware segment to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The confidential computing market by component is divided into hardware, software, and services. The services segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR of 67.8% during the forecasted period of the confidential computing market.

The hardware components play a crucial role in providing the necessary security and trust for protecting sensitive data and computations. These hardware components are specifically designed to enhance the security posture of the computing environment.

As per application, data security segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The application is segmented into data security, secure enclaves, pellucidity between users, and other applications. As per application, the data security is expected to hold the highest CAGR of 64.4% during the forecast period. Confidential computing relies on specialized hardware infrastructure to provide secure and isolated environments for data processing.

This infrastructure includes trusted execution environments, secure enclaves, and hardware-based security features. Cloud providers and data centers are investing in confidential computing infrastructure to offer secure and trusted computing environments to their customers.

The growing adoption of cloud computing and distributed computing environments presents challenges in maintaining data security. Confidential computing addresses these challenges by allowing data owners to maintain control over their data even when processed in third-party environments, mitigating risks associated with data outsourcing.

As per region, Europe holds the second largest market share during the forecast period

In terms of global confidential computing market share, Europe holds the second largest market share in 2023 and is expected to last throughout the forecast period. Europe has diverse business needs, as several large retailers and manufacturing companies demand robust and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

The region has always been a challenging market for cloud providers due to the stringent regulations and security standards pertaining to user data privacy. Europe has been at the forefront of data protection regulations, particularly with the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). GDPR emphasizes the need for data privacy, security, and the protection of individuals' personal data. Confidential computing technologies align with GDPR requirements by enabling secure data processing and minimizing the risk of data breaches.

The strict regulatory landscape in Europe has driven organizations to adopt confidential computing solutions to ensure compliance. European businesses and consumers place a high value on privacy and data sovereignty. Confidential computing provides a way to process sensitive data while maintaining control and ownership of that data. It enables organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access, even when it is being processed by third-party systems or in the cloud.

Competitive landscape

In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AMD (US), among others in the confidential computing market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $59.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 62.1% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Need to Secure Sensitive Data and Computations to Boost Market Growth

Software Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Data Security Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Cloud Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

BFSI Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Concerns Regarding Data Privacy and Security

Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

Advancements in Hardware and Software

Increasing Need to Meet Regulatory Requirements

Restraints

High Cost Related to Confidential Computing

Regulatory Compliance Issues

Opportunities

Growing Need for Confidential Ai Solutions

Rise in Edge Computing to Boost Confidential Computing Growth

Emerging Opportunity in Cloud-Based Confidential Computing

Challenges

Lack of Awareness Regarding Confidential Computing

Complexity Associated with Confidential Computing Technology

Limited Standards to Restrict Usage of Confidential Computing

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Scaling Secure Enclave Environments with Signal and Azure Confidential Computing

Case Study 2: Beekeeperai Accelerates Healthcare Ai and Enables Secure Healthcare Data Collaboration with Fortanix Confidential Computing

Case Study 3: Conveying Unique Top Golf Experience Through Video

Case Study 4: Irene Energy Embraces Confidential Computing to Safely Deliver Electricity

Case Study 5: Maximum Scalability and Flexibility

Technology Analysis

Trusted Execution Environment

Homomorphic Encryption

Secure Multi-Party Computation

Confidential Containers

Identity and Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Company Profiles

Major Players

IBM

Microsoft

Intel

Google

Amd

Fortanix

Arm

Aws

Alibaba Cloud

Swisscom

Other Players

Ovhcloud

Phoenixnap

Ami

Startups/Smes

Applied Blockchain

R3

Decentriq

Hub Security

Edgeless Systems

Cysec

Opaque Systems

Profian

Super Protocol

Secretarium

Anjuna Security

Tresorit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r6bguc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment