Sun Care Products Market Size to Worth USD 19.65 Billion by 2030 | With a 4.5% CAGR

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sun care products market size was valued at USD 13.97 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 14.40 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 19.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Increasing cases of severe melanomas due to UVA I, UVA II, and UVB radiation on the skin surface are expected to create demand for high-value SPF products. Shift towards luxury cosmetic products will increase the demand for premium quality products which will propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Sun Care Products Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sun-care-products-market-103821

List of Key Players Profiled in the Sun Care Products Market Report:

The Edgewell Personal Care Company (U.S.)

L’Oréal S.A. (France)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.)

Unilever Plc. (U.K.)

The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.)

Natura & Co. (Brazil)

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 19.65 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 13.97 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Form

By SPF

By Distribution Channel

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Sun Care Products Market Growth Drivers Rising Incidence of Sunburns to Surge Awareness of Sun Care Products Availability of Formulations with SPF+ Moisturizer Benefits to Push Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/sun-care-products-market-103821

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Availability of Formulations with SPF+ Moisturizer Benefits Augment Growth

Availability of formulations with SPF+ Moisturizer benefits is anticipated to drive the sun care products market growth. Women populace is seeking products which are multi-functional such as a whitener equipped with sun protection, or a moisturizer with sun protection, and others. Market players in the personal care market have been developing products that caters to changing consumer preferences.

However, people are less likely to purchase these products in other seasons as much as they do in holidays and summer periods which is expected to hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Travel Bans On Domestic and International Travel Led To Cancellation of Several Holiday Tours and Business Travels

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the travel bans on domestic and international travel led to the cancellation of several holiday tours and business travels. These travel bans led to limited exposure to the sun which led to a negative effect on the sale of the products. Manufacturers have been making strong efforts to gradually increase the sale of sun care items.

Segmentation

Sun-Protection to Lead Due To Greater Product Usage

On the basis of product type, the market is divided into sun-protection, after-sun, and tanning. The sun-protection segment dominates with the largest market share as sun-protection products are applied to exposed body parts before going into sunlight. The need to re-apply has prominently resulted in greater product usage.

Lotion/Cream To Lead Due As It is Traditional Forms Of Skincare Products

On the basis of form, the market is divided into lotion/cream, sprays, stick/roll-on, and others (gels, masks, etc.). The lotion/cream segment dominates with the largest market share as it is one of the traditional forms of skincare products.

0-29 SPF To Lead As It Is One Of Cost-Effective SPF Products

On the basis of SPF, the market is divided into 0-29, 30-50, and >50. 0-29 SPF segment dominates with the largest market share as it is one of cost-effective SPF products.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets To Lead As People Prefer Buying Products in Bulk

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, pharmacies, online, and others. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment dominates as customers prefer buying the necessary grocery items in one place in bulk. Bulk purchasing also allows customers to avail of benefits such as discounts.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/sun-care-products-market-103821

Regional Insights

Europe to Lead Due To Greater Product Usage in Holidays and The Summer Season

Europe holds the largest part of the sun care products market share due to greater product usage in holidays and the summer season. The market stood at USD 4.31 billion in 2022 with the spike in the sale of self-tanning products.

Asia Pacific has a significant market share due to the high consumption of sun care products due to subtropical conditions in Australia and New Zealand. Surge in the travel and beachside activities is also increasing product sales in the region.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Emerging Trends Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Sun Care Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Sun-protection After-sun Tanning By Product Form (Value) Lotion/Cream Spray Stick/Roll-on Others By SPF (Value) 0-29 30-50 >50 By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarket/Supermarket Pharmacies Online Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sun-care-products-market-103821

Competitive Landscape

Market Players Have Been Focusing On Safe, Green, and Highly Active Ingredients

The key market players are Beiersdorf AG, Edgewell Personal Care, and Johnson and Johnson, and local players. The market players have been focusing on safe, green, and highly active ingredients. BASF and Galaxy Surfactants are the suppliers of active ingredients or UV filters such as would play a vital role in the supply chain of sun care products.

Key Industry Development

May 2023- CJ Olive Young Corporation launched its own Greentea Cica Mild suncare stick products in the Japanese market. CJ Olive Young Corporation is a South Korean health and beauty products store. The product is available at Plaza, the Japanese lifestyle store.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetics Industry to Worth USD 415.29 Billion by 2028 | With a 5% CAGR

Skincare Market to Worth USD 167.22 Billion by 2030 | With a 6.21% CAGR

Makeup Market to Hit USD 58.15 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR 4.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter