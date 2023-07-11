Eviden facilitates the development of high-performance computing technologies in South Korea

English French

Paris, France & Seoul, South Korea – July 11th, 2023 – Eviden, the Atos business leading in advanced computing and ETRI, the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute in South Korea, today announce the signature of a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in high-performance computing (HPC).



Together, Eviden and ETRI will support the South Korean plan to innovate in HPC technology and will help reinforce and develop the industry ecosystem in the country by collaborating on core technology R&D projects and co-developing next-generation HPC solutions.

Through joint R&D projects, both entities will study core technologies to strengthen competitiveness and will focus on four key areas: multi-tenant framework and backbone topology to take advantage of the as-a-service model, in-transit acceleration to increase performance, and power management with cooling to improve energy efficiency.

The collaboration will also lead to the co-development of key technologies to build the next-generation HPC. This includes software frameworks, storage systems, interconnect technologies as well as power and thermal management.

While leveraging technological capabilities, Eviden and ETRI will also expand partnerships or develop new regional business cases in order to share their expertise, fostering a strong industrial ecosystem in South Korea.

Il Yeon Cho, Senior Vice President, Artificial Intelligence Computing Research Laboratory, ETRI declared “In today’s environment where HPC takes an ever more important role in high-tech industry as well as key public services, it is even more important to build collaboration to innovate in complex HPC technology and strengthen sovereignty in critical technologies. We believe this collaboration will enable the local ecosystem and build momentum to allow us to develop regional business cases together.”

Emmanuel Le Roux, Group SVP, Global Head of HPC, AI & Quantum, Eviden, Atos Group highlighted “In today’s society where sovereignty is a key stake for any country, we are honored to be supporting ETRI and South Korea in developing its own HPC technologies and leadership. Through this collaboration, we will leverage our decades of expertise and our European leadership to support the country’s HPC ambitions and its technological sovereignty.”

