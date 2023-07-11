Metal Packaging Market to Reach USD 181.49 Billion by 2030 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.09%

Pune, India, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal packaging market size was valued at USD 143.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 146.70 billion in 2023 to USD 181.49 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.09% during the forecast period.

Metal packaging is the packaging solution offered to varied end-use industries with the usage of aluminum and steel. The properties such as recyclability, high density, mechanical durability, toughness, and high thermal conductivity improve its use in various applications. Metal packaging helps to restrict sunlight and keeps the product safe; hence, an increase in demand is anticipated to drive market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled “Metal Packaging Market, 2023-2030.”

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/metal-packaging-market-103867

List of Key Players Present in the Metal Packaging Market Report :

Ball Corporation (U.S.)

Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

Amcor Limited (Australia)

Ardagh Group SA (Europe)

Tata Steel (India)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Inc. (Japan)

Grief Incorporated (U.S.)

Ton Yi Industrial (China)

Can-Pack SA (Netherlands)

CCL Containers (U.S.)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Mauser Packaging Solutions (U.S.)

Tubex GmbH (Germany)

DS Containers Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.09% 2030 Value Projection USD 181.49 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 143.06 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 220 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Thickness

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Metal Packaging Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/metal-packaging-market-103867

Segments-

Aluminum Dominates the Market Share Owing to Significant Benefits of the Material

On the basis of material, the market is divided into steel and aluminum. Aluminum dominates the market share. The material consists of properties, such as corrosion-resistant, lightweight, and non-toxic, which increase its usage in several end-use industries. Thus, these factors are expected to propel the metal packaging market growth.

Containers & Cans Segment Holds the Highest Share Due to their High Usage in FMCG Products

According to product type, the market is segregated into containers & cans, bottles & jars, caps & closures, tins, barrels & drums, and others. The containers & cans segment leads the market owing to the surge in demand from end-use industries such as personal care, food and beverages, and household due to their recyclable and versatile properties.

Food & Beverages Leads the Market Owing to Increasing Demand for Metal Packaging in the Food Industry

As per end user, the market is segmented into food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints & varnishes, household, and others. The increasing demand for packaged and processed food products due to the changing lifestyle trends is the key factor propelling the growth of the food & beverages segment.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Report Coverage-

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments. List of major industry players. Key strategies adopted by the market players. Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.



Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Metal Packaging in Varied Industries Foster the Market Growth

Metal packaging is broadly used in many industries such as personal care & cosmetics, consumer goods, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Rapid growth and demand in these industries are predicted to propel market growth. Due to their longer shelf-life, the extensive use of metals such as aluminum and steel for packaging food & beverage products also fosters global market growth.

Steel has very poor chemical stability, low resistance to acid and alkali, and is easily prone to rust. Metal packaging is quite expensive than other packaging materials, so the overall production cost is higher, which is expected to restrict market growth.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/metal-packaging-market-103867

Regional Insights-

North America to Dominate the Market Share During the Forecast Period

The largest metal packaging market share is held by North America. The huge reliance on energy drinks and goods canned in the U.S. also contributes to the rising demand for metal packaging in the North America region.

Asia Pacific led the market growth, followed by North America. The growth is credited to the rapid expansion of the steel industry in the region over the last 10 years.

China is the biggest steel producer, thus contributing to market growth. Europe is a rapidly-growing region due to the rising use of metal cans consisting of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the growing household, cosmetics industries, personal care, and processed foods.

Competitive Landscape-

Prominent Players in the Market Witness Noteworthy Growth Opportunities

Key players in the market include Crown Holdings, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Silgan Holdings, Amcor Limited, and others. Numerous other players operating in the industry are focused on providing advanced packaging solutions.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/metal-packaging-market-103867

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Metal Packaging Market

Global Metal Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Aluminium Steel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Containers & Cans Bottles & Jars Caps & Closures Tins Barrels & Drums Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Paints & Varnishes Household Others Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/metal-packaging-market-103867

Key Industry Development-

March 2020 - Ball Corporation introduced a new extruded aluminum bottle line which is said to offer a circular solution to plastic pollution. The bottle is available in several shapes and sizes, and can be easily customized for various personal care, beauty, and food & beverage products.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com