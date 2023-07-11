Ensurge Micropower ASA - Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 July 2023

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Company's Board (or proposals from the Nomination Committee in case of board election, board remuneration and issuance of subscription rights to members of the Board), including the approval of Tranche 2 of the private placement and a subsequent offering, both announced by the Company on 15 June 2023.

Following the issuance of the shares in Tranche 2, the Company’s share capital will be NOK 122,846,875.90, divided into 1,228,468,759 shares each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

The terms and conditions of the convertible loans issued on 17 August 2022 were amended as proposed by the Board, and the loans, including accrued interest, may be converted at the amended conversion price of NOK 0.10 per share, on or before 17 July 2023 (or such later date as determined by the Board, but not later than 17 August 2023).

Nina Riibe was elected as a new Board member and the Board will consist of Terje Rogne (Chair), Morten Opstad and Nina Riibe.

The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the grant of 10 million subscription rights to each of Morten Opstad and Nina Riibe with an exercise price of NOK 0.10 per share, in accordance with the Company’s subscription rights program for the Board.

The minutes from the EGM will be made available on the Company's website.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

For more information, please contact:

Terje Rogne, Chair

Phone: +47 472 02 200