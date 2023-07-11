Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $218.6 Million in 2031

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global embedded non-volatile memory market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The report provides revenue of the global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2023 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year.

The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market from 2023 to 2031.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global Plasmonic Materials market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global Plasmonic Materials market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global Plasmonic Materials market. Key players operating in the global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market profiled in this report.

Companies Mentioned

eMemory Technology Inc.

Floadia Corporation

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Japan Semiconductor Corporation

Kilopass Technology, Inc.

SK HYNIX INC.

SMIC

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Key Questions Answered in Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by Plasmonic Materials across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global Plasmonic Materials market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031?

Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $218.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Restraints

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Key Trends

3.6. Regulatory Framework

4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

5. Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis, by Type

6. Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis, by End-use Industry

7. Global Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8. North America Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Europe Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Middle East & Africa Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast

12. South America Embedded Non-volatile Memory Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Assessment

14. Company Profiles (Global Manufacturers/Suppliers)

