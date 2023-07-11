Stromal Vascular Fraction Global Market to Reach $116.9 Million by 2030: Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Expansion

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stromal Vascular Fraction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$82.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$116.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$91.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 25 Featured) -
- Cellular Biomedicines Group, Inc.
- Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Genesis Biosystems, Inc.
- Human Med AG
- InGeneron, Inc.
- KYOCERA Corporation
- Tissue Genesis Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|214
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$82.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$116.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Stromal Vascular Fraction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude
- Applications of Stem Cells
- Types of Stem Cells
- Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction
- Production Method for SVF
- SVF Cell Procedure
- SVF Composition, Content, and Source
- SVF: Mechanism of Action
- SVF: Clinical Applications
- Safety and Efficiency of SVF
- Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF
- Limitations and Scope
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Impact on Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market
- North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth
- Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints
- Market Restraints
- Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Extensive Application Scope
- Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques
- Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery
- Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies
- Competition
- Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal Vascular Fraction Market
- Recent Market Activity
- SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal Vascular Fraction
- Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by Product (in %) for the Year 2019
- Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category: Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and Tissue Engineering for 2019
- Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion
- Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment
- Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies Enhances Market Prospects
- Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)
- Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe by Region of the Body: 2018
- Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well
- Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery
- Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-derived SVFs
- SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity under Specific Clinical Conditions
- Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF
- The Counterview
- Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular Fracture
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver
- Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US
- Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries
- Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal Vascular Formation
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
