Global and China Electronic Rearview Mirror Market 2023: Streaming Rearview Mirror Installations Surge and Competition Intensifies

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report combs through and summarizes the installation, function application, development trends and products of global and Chinese suppliers.



By installation location, electronic rearview mirrors can be divided into electronic interior rearview mirror (i.e. streaming rearview mirror) and electronic exterior rearview mirror (i.e., camera monitor system, CMS). The "Motor Vehicles - Device for Indirect Vision - Requirement of Performance and Installation" (GB 15084-2022) will come into force on July 1, 2023.

The policy stipulates that electronic rearview mirrors can be installed in Category M and N motor vehicles to replace conventional optical exterior rearview mirrors. The industry has grown out of nothing. This article will provide a respective overview of the streaming rearview mirror and CMS markets.



Streaming rearview mirror: the installations surge and the market competition intensifies.



In 2022, the installations of OEM streaming rearview mirrors in passenger cars in China approached 320,000 units, and the installation rate was 1.60%; the number of brands installing OEM streaming mirrors rose to 20, compared with 13 in the first five months of 2022.



In supplier's term, Yuanfeng Technology still maintains its position as the bellwether in the industry, but the CR5 declined in 2023Q1, indicating a fiercer market competition.



Yuanfeng Technology's fourth-generation streaming rearview mirror products remain very superior in imaging time (25ms, < 55ms required by regulations), image delay (< 50ms, < 200ms required by regulations), system minimum frame rate (?50fps, ?30Hz required by regulations) & display brightness (5500cd/m), high dynamic range (up to 140dB), and self-adaption to high and low light environments.

Its products have been installed by Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Hongqi, WEY, Tank, Haval, GAC Trumpchi, GAC Honda, and GAC Toyota among others. Yuanfeng Technology stays far head of its counterparts in installations, having been the sales champion in China for years in a row.



Camera monitor system (CMS): available to quite a few models within the year, with the implementation of the policy.



On December 29, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) released the "Motor Vehicles - Device for Indirect Vision - Requirement of Performance and Installation" (GB 15084-2022) and specified that it will go into effect on July 1, 2023. This means that CMS-enabled models will be legal to be mass-produced and travel on roads in China from July 1, 2023. Some models have been confirmed to pack CMS within the year.



Currently, Lotus Eletre and BAIC Mofang are confirmed to be equipped with CMS within 2023, both of which offer an optional package for consumers. In the case of FORVIA's solution for Lotus Eletre, the CMS adopts 1280720 LCD with a refresh rate of 60Hz, and supports 15-level brightness adjustment; the camera using water-proof materials can be heated to melt snow, and works with the active safety systems to provide functions like blind spot detection, door open warning, and rear cross traffic assist.



CMS well outperforms conventional rearview mirrors in the following aspects:

All-day working capability, much stronger than conventional mirrors in special scenarios such as high light/dark environment, rain and snow

Adjustable FOV, effectively reducing blind spots

Wind resistance reduction, and improvements in the BEV range / fuel consumption

Video forensics in collision accidents

Combined with driving assistance systems. CMS and ADAS have a high degree of overlap in functions such as blind spot detection. Currently, CMS products from Yuanfeng Technology and Autocruis can integrate steering assist, lane departure warning, side blind spot obstacle avoidance and other driving assistance functions.



There is a high possibility that CMS can share camera modules and controller components with other auto parts, producing good cost reduction effects. (According to the regulation in the GB15084-2022, that "in the case where CMS is used to provide a field of view, the relevant field of view shall be permanently visible to the driver when the ignition switch is turned on or the vehicle master control switch is activated", the display multiplexing is an infeasible way to lower the cost).



In terms of camera modules, currently a number of models (e.g., Xpeng G9 and Li L9) with L2+ driving assistance systems pack side cameras. If the CMS can share the camera with ADAS, a portion of the cost can be saved.

In terms of controllers, it is more likely that the CMS controller is integrated into the cockpit domain/driving domain. This solution is more in line with the centralization trend of E/E architectures. According to BAIC, the process will take 2 or 3 years.



Although CMS offers big benefits mentioned above, there are still some bottlenecks to be broken before mass adoption in vehicles, including:



High cost poses a higher threshold to buy a car before the components are multiplexed. From the existing models with optional CMS on market, it can be seen that the cost of the optional system for customers ranges between RMB7,000 and RMB16,000. Except the purchase cost, the maintenance cost in later stage also increases.



System reliability in long-term use is guaranteed. CMS plays a crucial role in driving. Compared to conventional mirrors, CMS may crash and have a blank screen, causing a threat to safety driving



Driver's use habits change. In conventional rearview mirrors, the human eyesight is always in the distance, and what the driver sees is always a distant view; in CMS, the driver needs to take eyes back to the near place instead and refocus when observing the screen. The frequent switching of visual focus for a long time makes it easy to cause visual fatigue and affect driving safety.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry

1.1 Definition of Conventional Automotive Rearview Mirror

1.2 Intelligence Evolution of Automotive Rearview Mirror

1.3 Definition of Electronic Rearview Mirror

1.4 Structure and Features of Electronic Interior Rearview Mirrors

1.5 Structure and Features of Electronic Exterior Rearview Mirrors

1.6 Policies and Regulations on Electronic Rearview Mirrors: Global/China

1.7 Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry Chain Panorama

1.8 Electronic Rearview Mirror Patents (Filing Trends, Technical Topics, Innovation Word Cloud, Patent Map, and Ranking of Applicants)

1.9 Challenges in Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry

1.10 Development Trends



2 Electronic Interior Rearview Mirror Market (Streaming Rearview Mirror)

2.1 Production Vehicle Models with OEM Mirrors: (Summary on Chinese Independent, Joint Venture and Imported Models)

2.2 Installations and Installation Rate of Streaming Rearview Mirrors in China's Passenger Car Market

2.3 China Passenger Car Streaming Rearview Mirror Market Structure by Brand

2.4 China Passenger Car Streaming Rearview Mirror Market Structure by Price

2.5 Installations and Installation Rate of Streaming Rearview Mirrors in China's Passenger Car Market by Price

2.6 China Passenger Car Streaming Rearview Mirror Market Structure by Category

2.7 Installations and Installation Rate of Streaming Rearview Mirrors in China's Passenger Car Market by Category

2.8 China Passenger Car Streaming Rearview Mirror Market Structure by Supplier

2.9 Great Wall Motor's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.10 Changan Auto's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.11 FAW's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.12 Buick's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.13 Toyota's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.14 Cadillac's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.15 SAIC Maxus's Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales

2.16 Honda Streaming Rearview Mirror Sales



3 Electronic Exterior Rearview Mirror Market (Camera Monitor System)

3.1 Passenger Car

3.1.1 Audi: Audi e-tron

3.1.2 Honda: Honda e

3.1.3 Lexus: ES 300H

3.1.4 Hyundai: IONIQ 5? IONIQ 6

3.1.5 GENESIS: GV60

3.1.6 BAIC: BEIJING Mofang

3.1.7 Dongfeng Passenger Car: Dongfeng Aeolus

3.1.8 Geely: Lotus Eletre

3.1.9 Xpeng Motor: G6

3.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2.1 Mercedes-Benz

3.2.2 DAF

3.2.3 MAN

3.2.4 SCANIA

3.2.5 Volvo

3.2.6 Dongfeng Liuzhou Motor

3.2.7 Farizon Auto

3.2.8 SHACMAN

3.2.9 YUTONG

3.3 Concept Car



4 Electronic Rearview Mirror Tier-1 Suppliers (Overseas & Local)

4.1 Gentex

4.2 Stoneridge

4.3 MEKRA Lang

4.4 Ficosa

4.5 Tokai Rika

4.6 Valeo

4.7 Bosch

4.8 Continental

4.9 Magna

4.10 Yuanfeng Technology

4.11 ADAYO

4.12 Desay SV

4.13 Willing Technology

4.14 Jingwei Hirain

4.15 Ningbo Huaxiang

4.16 Voyager Technology

4.17 Shanghai Yuxin Electronic Technology

4.18 Qingdao Jidong Auto Parts

4.19 Zhengzhou Senpeng Electronic Technology

4.20 Guangzhou Rongsheng Technology

4.21 Hefei Jiangcheng Technology

4.22 Autocruis

5 Electronic Rearview Mirror Industry Chain (Chip, Camera)

5.1 Chip

5.1.1 Ambarella's Product Layout and Product Solutions

5.1.2 Qualcomm's Product Layout and Product Solution

5.1.3 Renesas's Product Layout and Product Solution

5.1.4 TI's Product Layout and Product Solution

5.1.5 Xilinx's Product Layout and Product Solution

5.1.6 OmniVision's Product Layout and Product Solution

5.1.7 Lattice's Product Layout

5.2 Camera Module

5.2.1 Ofilm's Product Layout

5.2.2 Sunny's Product Layout

5.2.3 Q Tech's Product Layout

5.2.4 Lcetron's Product Layout

5.2.5 Desay SV's Product Layout

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ikdrd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.