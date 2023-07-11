Global District Heating Strategic Business Report 2023: Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Heating: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for District Heating estimated at US$172.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$237.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$128.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -

Alfa Laval AB

Danfoss A/S

ENGIE Group

Enwave Energy Corporation

Fortum Oyj

FVB Energy Inc.

Goteborg Energi AB

Helen Oy

KELAG Energie & Warme GmbH

Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd

LOGSTOR A/S

Orsted A/S

Ramboll Group A/S

Savon Voima Oyj

Shinryo Corporation

Statkraft

STEAG GMBH

Steag New Energies Gmbh

Vattenfall AB

Vital Energi

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 457 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $172.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $237.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

District Heating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition

Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to District Heating

Generations of District Heating Systems

Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating Technology Market

Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and 2030

Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating Systems Boosts Market Growth

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016 and 2019

Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019

Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries

Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition

Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District Heating Market

Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020

Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities Continues to Grow

Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 and 2027

Governments' Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050

Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions

Global District Heating Market: Breakdown of Heat Supplied by Energy Source for 2020

Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating Projects

Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing Economies

Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low Investments Benefit Adoption

Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating

Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for Heating Applications

Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2010-2019

Geothermal Energy Grows in Importance for District Heating: Geothermal as % of Heat Generated for Select Countries

Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet District Heating Needs

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)

Solar District Heating Systems: Collector Area Installed (in Thousand Square Meters) for Select Countries

Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology for Emission-Free Systems

Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market Gains

Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial Establishments

Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth Potential for District Heating Market

5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating Domain

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

