Global District Heating Strategic Business Report 2023: Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems

Dublin, July 11, 2023 -- The "District Heating: Global Strategic Business Report"
The global market for District Heating estimated at US$172.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$237.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Combined Heat & Power (CHP), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$128.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Boiler segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $22.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The District Heating market in the U.S. is estimated at US$22.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured) -
- Alfa Laval AB
- Danfoss A/S
- ENGIE Group
- Enwave Energy Corporation
- Fortum Oyj
- FVB Energy Inc.
- Goteborg Energi AB
- Helen Oy
- KELAG Energie & Warme GmbH
- Keppel DHCS Pte Ltd
- LOGSTOR A/S
- Orsted A/S
- Ramboll Group A/S
- Savon Voima Oyj
- Shinryo Corporation
- Statkraft
- STEAG GMBH
- Steag New Energies Gmbh
- Vattenfall AB
- Vital Energi
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|457
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$172.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$237.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- District Heating - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition
- Global Energy Market Growth Outlook (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025
- COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
- Pandemic Disrupts Operations in District Heating Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to District Heating
- Generations of District Heating Systems
- Advantages of Modern District Heating Systems
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Residential Sector to Drive Future Gains
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Prominence of District Heating Systems in Heating Technology Market
- Global Heating Technology Market: Breakdown of Sales (in %) in the Sustainable Development Scenario (SDS) for 2010, 2020 and 2030
- Growing Demand for Energy Efficient and Cost-Effective Heating Systems Boosts Market Growth
- Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2016 and 2019
- Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2016 and 2019
- Strict Regulations to Curb GHG Emissions & Clean Energy Production Initiatives Augur Well for the Market
- Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries
- Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019
- Growing Role of District Heating in Energy Transition
- Rapid Pace of Industrialization: Opportunity for District Heating Market
- Global Demand for Heat by Sector (in %) for 2020
- Surge in Urban Population to Drive Need for District Heating Systems
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Implementation of District Heating Systems in Smart Cities Continues to Grow
- Global Smart Cities Market: Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 and 2027
- Governments' Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Carbon Footprint Forecasts for Buildings (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035, 20240, 2045 & 2050
- Governments' Efforts to Support Net-Zero Buildings
- Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries
- Renewable Sources Gain Importance in District Heating Systems Amidst Focus on Curbing GHG Emissions
- Global District Heating Market: Breakdown of Heat Supplied by Energy Source for 2020
- Global CO2 Emissions: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Emissions by Fuel Type (2015, 2020, 2040 & 2050)
- Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Natural Gas Emerges as a Key Heat Source for District Heating Projects
- Coal-Based District Heating Continue to Find Use in Developing Economies
- Use of CHP Plants in District Heating: Low Heat Losses and Low Investments Benefit Adoption
- Boiler: Ease of Heating Drives Use for District Heating
- Geothermal District Heating: Leveraging Geothermal Energy for Heating Applications
- Global Geothermal Energy Installed Capacity (GW) for the Years 2010-2019
- Geothermal Energy Grows in Importance for District Heating: Geothermal as % of Heat Generated for Select Countries
- Potential Opportunities in Tapping Solar Energy to Meet District Heating Needs
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Annual PV Installed Capacity (2019)
- Solar District Heating Systems: Collector Area Installed (in Thousand Square Meters) for Select Countries
- Low-Temperature District Heating: A Cost-Efficient Technology for Emission-Free Systems
- Residential Sector: Focus on Reducing Emissions to Fuel Market Gains
- Rising Adoption of District Heating Solutions in Commercial Establishments
- Digitalization and Technology Advancements Present Growth Potential for District Heating Market
- 5GDHC Systems Exemplify Tech Innovations in District Heating Domain
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
