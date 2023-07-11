Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size To Worth USD 17.74 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.8%

New York, United States , July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size is to grow from USD 8.37 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.74 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2124

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a network of antennas strategically placed to enhance wireless communication in large or crowded areas. It addresses signal coverage, capacity, and quality challenges by distributing signals from a central source to remote antennas via cables. DAS improves network performance, reduces congestion, and ensures reliable connectivity by extending wireless signal reach. It enhances data transfer speeds, facilitates seamless voice and data communication, and caters to the increasing demand for reliable wireless connectivity in high-density areas. DAS is a scalable and efficient solution for optimizing wireless network performance.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for distributed antenna system market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the distributed antenna system market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the distributed antenna system market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Distributed Antenna System Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Coverage (Indoor and Outdoor), By Ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-host Ownership, and Enterprise Ownership), By Type (Active DAS, Passive DAS, and Hybrid DAS), By Signal Source (Off-air Antennas, On-site Base Transceiver Station, and Small Cells), By Application (Airports & Transportation, Public Venues & Safety, Education Sector & Corporate Offices, Hospitality, Industrial, Healthcare, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032." Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2124

The off-air antennas are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% during the forecast period.

Based on signal source, the global distributed antenna system market is segmented into off-air antennas, on-site base transceiver station, and small cells. The off-air antennas segment is anticipated to witness highest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. The increasing demand for over-the-air broadcasting services, including television and radio, continues to drive the need for off-air antennas. The rising popularity of cord-cutting and streaming services has led to a surge in over-the-air TV reception, fueling the demand for off-air antennas. Additionally, advancements in antenna technology, such as improved signal reception and multi-directional capabilities, have boosted the adoption of off-air antennas. Moreover, the affordability and ease of installation of off-air antennas make them a cost-effective option for accessing free-to-air content, contributing to their growth in the market.

The passive DAS segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global distributed antenna system market is segmented into active DAS, passive DAS, and hybrid DAS. The passive distributed antenna system segment is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. The passive DAS offers cost-effective solutions for enhancing wireless coverage and capacity in large indoor areas without the need for active components like signal boosters. This makes passive DAS particularly attractive for applications in commercial buildings, campuses, and stadiums. The increasing demand for reliable connectivity and seamless wireless communication in indoor environments is driving the adoption of passive DAS solutions. Additionally, advancements in passive DAS technology, such as improved signal distribution and scalability, are further fueling its growth in the market.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2124

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 9.7% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience highest growth in the distributed antenna system market during the forecast period. There are several factors driving this growth. The region has a large and rapidly growing population, resulting in increased demand for wireless connectivity. Additionally, the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are creating a need for enhanced wireless coverage in commercial buildings, transportation hubs, and public spaces. Moreover, the increasing adoption of 5G technology and the proliferation of IoT devices are driving the demand for DAS solutions in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Some of the major players in the global distributed antenna system market include Advanced RF Technologies, Inc., ATC IP LLC, Betacom, Boingo Wireless, Inc., BTI Wireless, CenRF Communications Limited, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., CommScope, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Decypher, Fixtel Services, HUBER+SUHNER, JMA Wireless, Symphony Technology Solutions, Inc., Zinwave and among others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2124

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global distributed antenna system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Distributed Antenna System Market, By Coverage

Indoor

Outdoor

Distributed Antenna System Market, By Ownership

Carrier Ownership

Neutral-host Ownership

Enterprise Ownership

Distributed Antenna System Market, By Type

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Distributed Antenna System Market, By Signal Source

Off-air Antennas

On-site Base Transceiver Station

Small Cells

Distributed Antenna System Market, By Application

Airports & Transportation

Public Venues & Safety

Education Sector & Corporate Offices

Hospitality

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Distributed Antenna System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Secure Digital Card Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Size (Micro SD Card, SD Card, and Mini SD Card), By Application (Digital Cameras, Tablets, Mobile Phones, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/secure-digital-card-market

Japan Wired Charging Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Type C, Micro USB, Lightening, Others), By Type (Fast, Standard), By End-Users (Personal Devices, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Others), By Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and Japan Wired Charging Market Insights Forecasts to 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/japan-wired-charging-market

Global Proactive Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Design & Consulting, Managed Services, and Technical Support), By Technology (Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Others), By Enterprises Size (Large Enterprise and Small & Medium Enterprise), By Application (Cloud Management, Customer Experience Management, Data Center Management, End-point Management, Network Management, and Others), By End-Use (BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Communications, Retail, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/proactive-services-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter