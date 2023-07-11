Disposable Medical Sensors Market Size to Reach USD 21.74 Billion by 2032, Top Trends, Growth Analysis, Geography Sales, Revenue & Top Companies - The Brainy Insights

Newark, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 7 billion in 2022 global disposable medical sensors market will reach USD 21.74 billion in 2032. Given the widespread use of alcohol and tobacco, an increasing number of people may experience acute diseases or diseases, increasing the number of patients. One of the leading medical issues driving the market growth is obesity, which is on the rise due to poor lifestyles and is often more prone to cardiovascular illnesses, including heart attacks and strokes. The ageing population primarily causes an increase in patients needing chronic care. The increase in government healthcare spending will also aid the growth to make treatments available and cheap to the populace.



Key Insight of the Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market



North America is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period.



The regional market expansion will be fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases closely related to the rising obese, diabetic, and elderly population. Reasonable government reimbursement schemes and an established healthcare sector will also aid the market's expansion. Given the presence of prominent market players and a well-designed network of distributors, the market will benefit from easy product access.



In 2022, the biosensors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 2.38 billion.



The product type segment is divided into biosensors, accelerometers, image sensors, pressure sensors, temperature sensors and others. In 2022, the biosensors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 34% and market revenue of 2.38 billion.



In 2022, the diagnostic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 2.52 billion.



The application segment is divided into diagnostic, patent monitoring, therapeutic, imaging and others. In 2022, the diagnostic segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 36% and market revenue of 2.52 billion.



In 2022, the strip sensors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 2.66 billion.



The placement type segment is divided into strip sensors, implantable sensors, ingestible sensors, wearable sensors, and invasive sensors. In 2022, the strip sensors segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 2.66 billion.



Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 CAGR 12% 2032 Value Projection USD 21.74 Billion Base Year 2021 Disposable Medical Sensors Market Size in 2022 USD 7 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 238 Segments covered Product Type, Application and Placement Type

Advancement in market



December 2022 - Merit Sensor's blood pressure monitoring sensors are the best choice for invasive blood pressure monitoring applications and measurements, like ECMO. The typical BP Series design BP0001 provides a dependable signal that does not require any temperature correction, covering the pressure range of -30 to 300 mmHg. The ultra-compact sensor can handle burst pressure readings up to 800 psi and has an incredibly robust construction. It also complies with the RoHS and AAMI BP22 requirements. Merit Sensor Systems' sensors are simple to integrate into various medical equipment, given the interface provided by common solder pads.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the rise in chronic conditions.



The lifestyle changes brought on by sedentary work environments, frequent alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, processed foods, and a lack of physical activity have all contributed to the rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases. The increased numbers of people with diabetes and obese people are also fueling the growing patient pool. Globally, the risk of diseases has grown due to environmental changes brought on by temperature fluctuations, pollution, and extreme weather. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is also a result of the ageing population. The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses will fuel the demand for disposable medical sensors to diagnose and monitor patients. The covid-19 pandemic boosted the business, as evidenced by the demand for quick covid-19 tests. Consequently, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising.



Restraints: the worries about the produced wastage.



Disposable medical sensors are, by definition, cheap, single-use medical equipment that is discarded after usage. With disposable medical sensors, much medical waste is produced. To keep their retail prices low, they are made using low-cost materials, which again has a detrimental environmental impact. Poor implementation and a lack of a regulatory framework for using, managing, and discarding medical waste will seriously affect the environment and the community. Therefore, worrying about the trash produced will prevent the market from expanding.



Opportunities: product developments.



The expanding incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, as well as the likelihood of pandemics in the future, have prompted market participants to spend money on disposable medical sensors. Medical sensor development that is more precise, dependable, long-lasting, and versatile will lead to increased research and development and profitable market potential. The friendly and supportive regulatory climate will further the market's expansion.



Challenges: The need for more accurate disposable medical sensors.



Disposable medical sensors are prone to false positives and negatives. They are not one hundred per cent accurate. The unreliability, despite in rare cases, leads to psychological distress for the patient. It causes worries and leads to more tests, which can be financially and physically draining. Therefore, the inaccuracy of disposable medical sensors can sometimes challenge the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the global disposable medical sensors market are:



• ACE Medical Devices

• Analog Devices Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Medtronic Plc

• Sensirion AG

• Smith’s Group Plc

• SSI Electronics

• TE Connectivity



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Biosensors

• Accelerometers

• Image Sensors

• Pressure Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

• Others



By Application



• Diagnostic

• Patent Monitoring

• Therapeutic

• Imaging

• Others



By Placement Type



• Strip Sensors

• Implantable Sensors

• Ingestible Sensors

• Wearable Sensors

• Invasive Sensors



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



