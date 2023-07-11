Cable Modems Global Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2030: Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cable Modems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cable Modem Equipment estimated at US$7.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

External, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Internal segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Cable Modem Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured) -

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Askey Computer Corporation

CastleNet Technology, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CommScope

D-Link Corporation

Lindsay Broadband Inc

Netgear, Inc

Technicolor SA

Texas Instruments

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd

Ubee Interactive

Zoom Telephonics, Inc

Zyxel Communications Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 351 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems

Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN Usage in March-2020

Cable Modem: Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth

Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market

Recent Market Activity

Cable Modems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth

Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions in OECD by Technology: 2019

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand

Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well for Cable Modem Equipment Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment & Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market Prospects

Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth

Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem Equipment

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019

Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds

Recent Product Developments

Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth Opportunities

5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?

Standards & Regulations

DOCSIS Versions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w1jii5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment