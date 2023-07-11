Global Antibiotics Market 2023 - 2030: Growing Collaborations for Development of Antibiotics Fuels the Sector

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antibiotics market size is expected to reach USD 68.04 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.26% from 2023 to 2030, according to this report.

High demand, increasing focus on antibiotic resistance programs, initiatives undertaken to avoid the misuse of antibiotics, and easy availability of generic drugs are responsible for market growth. The purchasing process of antibiotics is primarily influenced by physicians.

The availability of multiple generic products provides buyers with easy switching options. In the case of institutional businesses, price discounts play an important role in the selection procedure. This can further reduce the profit margins of market players. However, buyers do not have these privileges in branded or patented products.



Furthermore, regulatory authorities have issued the guidelines for limited use of fluoroquinolones. Hence, the bargaining power of buyers is anticipated to be low over the forecast period. According to the State of World's Antibiotics report, in 2021, the overall antimicrobial drug usage in India has increased sharply by 30%.

Moreover, according to the CDC's Antibiotics Usage in United States report, 2021 update, around 25 million prescriptions were dispensed from U.S. retail pharmacies. Among them, azithromycin was the leading formulation prescribed in 2021. Thus, the rising consumption pattern of antibacterial drugs is likely to fuel the market growth during the projected period. New product approvals and launches are expected to support market growth.

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris, Inc

Melinta Therapeutics LLC

Cipla, Inc

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

GSK plc

AbbVie, Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Antibiotics Market Report Highlights

Owing to the dearth of commercial success of newly developed antibiotics, government & non-government bodies implemented certain strategies to incentivize antibacterial drug R&D activities

For instance, the government alliance with BARDA is supporting various companies to facilitate R&D activities in novel therapies for infectious diseases. BARDA has been associated with several pharmaceutical companies like AstraZeneca and GSK plc

The cell wall synthesis inhibitor segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its wide spectrum of activity against gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria

The RNA synthesis inhibitors segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to a surge in product launches and R&D initiatives

The generic type segment held the largest share in 2022 due to the affordability of generic formulations and government initiatives to adopt generic drugs

The penicillin drug class segment led the market in 2022. However, the cephalosporin segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising investments by leading players and the high adoption of generic antibiotics in the region

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $68.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

