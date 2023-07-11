Global Biologics Contract Development Market to 2030: Increasing Outsourcing of R&D Activities Drives Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Contract Development Market 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics contract development market size is expected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to this report.

Key drivers attributed to the growth include rising adoption of advanced technologies by biologics manufacturers, M&A, and clinical trials in developing nations.

The market includes organizations that offer services such as the development of cell lines, upstream and downstream processes, analytical methods, and formulations. These organizations specialize in developing and manufacturing stable cell lines that are extensively used in several important applications, including drug screening, gene functional studies, and biologic production.



Growing M&A and collaboration activities between biopharma companies and CDOs are yet another factor assisting in market growth allowing more financial stability and amalgamation of advanced & specialized technologies. For instance, in September 2022, Lonza., collaborated with biotechnology company Touchlight to expand its product portfolio with different sources of DNA for developing mRNA. Touchlight partnered to gain access to Lonza's novel doggybone DNA (dbDNA) technology.



Many biopharma and Pharma companies are increasingly looking to outsource their activities as it helps accelerate the workflow (speed) of the company, provide unique specialized services, decrease drug development costs, and provide expertise. These factors are expected to boost the biologics contract development industry's growth.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, most clinical trials were focused on developing new therapies for treating COVID-19. However, in the post-pandemic period, research is expected to focus on cancer owing to rising incidences. Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies have gained significant popularity in treating cancer. The high potential of biologics in treating cancer and the growing number of cancer studies are likely to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

Wuxi Biologics

Abzena Ltd

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

AGC Biologics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Curia Global, Inc.

GenScript

Bionova Scientific Inc.

BioXcellence (Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH)

STC Biologics

Biologics Contract Development Market Report Highlights

Mammalian source emerged as the largest product segment in 2022 with over 52.0% share, as the majority of research is being carried out using mammalian cell lines

Process development is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period, as many companies are opting to outsource the production of recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies (MABs)

North America dominated the global market in 2019. An increase in strategic acquisitions & partnerships and a rise in demand for specialized testing services are likely to have a positive impact

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to various amendments made by regulatory organizations to change clinical trials evaluation standards in tandem with global requirements and rising investment in the Asia Pacific region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Biologics Contract Development Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation And Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies

3.2.3 Increasing Mergers And Collaborations

3.2.4 Favorable Environment For Clinical Trials In Developing Countries

3.2.5 Increasing Outsourcing Of R&D Activities

3.2.6 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.7 Intellectual Property Rights Issues

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Biologics Contract Development: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.4.2 Pestel Analysis

3.5 COVID-19 Impact On The Biologics Contract Development Market



Chapter 4 Biologics Contract Development Market: Source Type Segment Analysis

Chapter 5 Biologics Contract Development Market: Service Segment Analysis

Chapter 6 Biologics Contract Development Market: Indication Segment Analysis



Chapter 7 Biologics Contract Development Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3a5off

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment