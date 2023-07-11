Global Recycled Carbon Fibers Strategic Business Report 2023: Adoption of In-House Recycling Drives Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Carbon Fibers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Recycled Carbon Fibers estimated at US$115.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$237 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Chopped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$146.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Milled segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Recycled Carbon Fibers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact on Recycled Carbon Fibers Market

Recycled Carbon Fibers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Rising Uptake of High-Performance Fibers & Sustainability Drive Set Perfect Stage for Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

Sustainability Drive & Recycling: A MajorTrend in Carbon Fiber Composites Domain

Major Carbon Recycling Technologies

Energy Required (MJ) to Recycle 1 kg Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) by Different Routes

Potential Gap in Carbon Fiber Demand & Supply and Environmental Issues Bode Well for Recycled Carbon Fiber

Carbon Recycling Issues

A Note on Carbon Fibers

Global Carbon Fiber Production Capacity by Region/Country (in '000 mt): 2019

Cost of Carbon Fiber: A Major Limiting Factor

Carbon Fiber Composites Market: Steady Growth Prospects

Global Demand for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP) in Thousand Mt for 2015, 2020, and 2025

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Startups Seek Role in Carbon Fiber Recycling Market

Some of the Leading Carbon Fiber Recycling Start-Up Companies

Companies Venture into Development of Effective Processes for Recycling

Carbon Fiber Recycling Presents a Cost-Effective Feedstock Option for Auto manufacturers

Carbon Fiber Emerges Finds Increasing Preference for Replacing Steel in Automotive Industry

Ongoing Shift towards Lighter Weight Vehicles to Drive Future Demand

Breakdown of Automotive Material Mix: 2020

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Rise in Use of Carbon Fibers and Composites in Aerospace Sector Benefits Demand

Raw Material Use in Aircraft Manufacturing Worldwide (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Raw Material

Adoption of In-House Recycling to Benefit Growth

Increasing Share of Carbon Composites in Commercial Aircrafts

Aerospace Demand for Carbon Fiber in Various Aircraft Types: 2018

Impact of Pandemic on Aerospace Sector

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-20

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Rising Investments in Wind Energy Augur Well for Market growth

Growing Preference for Carbon Fiber over Glass Fiber in Wind Energy Sector to Benefit Demand

Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020

Trend towards Longer & Lightweight Blades Bodes Well for Carbon Fiber Market

Rising Potential for Carbon Fiber Usage Sport Goods to Drive Demand for Receycled Carbon Fiber

