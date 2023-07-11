Microplate Systems Global Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Burgeoning Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favor Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microplate Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Microplate Systems estimated at US$990.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Readers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$851.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pipetting Systems & Dispensers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $366.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Microplate Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$366.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$219.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.1 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F
- Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for Laboratory Systems & Supplies
- Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries as of December 8th, 2020
- COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Clinical Trials and Drug Development
- Impact on Microplate Systems Market
- COVID-19 Testing: A Vital Opportunity for Pipetting Systems
- Covid-19 Vaccines Research: Another Growth Avenue
- An Introduction to Microplate Technology
- Historical Timeline of Microplates and Peripheral Instrumentation Development
- Microplate Systems: A Prelude
- Manufacturing Process and Materials
- Microplate Readers
- Multi-Mode Microplate Readers and Their Advantages
- Ranking of Factors Considered While Purchasing a Microplate Reader
- Single-Mode Plate Readers
- Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers
- Microplate Washers
- Microplate Washers for ELISA Applications
- A Review of End Use Application Market
- Major Fields of Science Using Microplates
- Market Driven by Drug Discovery
- The Drug Discovery Process
- High-Throughput Screening and Drug Discovery
- Global High-Throughput Screening Market Revenue Share by End Use: 2020E
- The Evolution of HTS
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Markets at the Vanguard, Emerging Regions Gather Pace
- Global Microplate Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)
- Global Microplate Systems: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
- Microplate Readers Garner a Larger Pie
- North America Leads the Global Microplate Readers Market
- Microplate Washers Market: US, A Key Region
- Drug Discovery Segment: Fastest Growing Application
- Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories: The Largest End Use Segment
- Competitive Scenario
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Technological Innovations
- Competition in the Microplate Readers Market
- Microplate Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Microplate Instrumentation: The Laboratory Workhorse
- Increasing R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry Benefits Microplate Systems Market
- Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- US Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019
- Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics Driving Growth in Global Microplate Systems Market
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
- Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)
- Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)
- Burgeoning Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favor Market Growth
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer Site: 2020
- Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
- Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Market Opportunities
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
- Uptrend in IVD Market Augments Demand
- Market to Gain from Growing Emphasis on Analytical Research
- Importance of ELISA Bodes Well for Market Expansion
- Growing Emphasis on Laboratory Automation Accelerates Growth
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Microplate Readers in the Realm of Growing Applications and Advancing Technologies
- Microplate Readers: Redrawing Research Landscape
- Microplate Reader Modes
- Fluorescence
- Absorbance
- Luminescence
- Multi-Mode
- Flexibility and Throughput: Key to Microplate Reader Superior Performance
- Augmented R&D Initiatives and Emergence of HTS Drive Demand for Microplate Readers
- Multi-Mode Microplate Readers to Witness Stronger Growth
- Upgradability Driving Evolution of Multimode Microplate Readers
- Fluorescence and Luminometers Gain at the Expense of Absorbance Readers
- Innovations in Fluorescence Technologies
- Technological Advances Improve Sophistication Quotient of Microplate Readers
- Environmental Control in Readers: Expanding Applications to Live Cell Assays
- Strong Demand Anticipated for Automated Microplate Washers Owing to Work Efficiencies Provided
- High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities
- Automated Microplate Washers Gain Popularity
- Touch Technology in Microplate Washers on the Rise
- Rising Popularity of Bead-Based Assays Drives Innovation in Microplate Washers
- High Maintenance Cost Restricts Anticipated Growth
- Microplate Handlers - Easing Microplate Workflow
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
