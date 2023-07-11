Microplate Systems Global Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030: Burgeoning Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favor Growth

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microplate Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Microplate Systems estimated at US$990.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Readers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$851.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pipetting Systems & Dispensers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $366.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Microplate Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$366.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$219.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.1 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 683 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $990.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1400 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019E to 2022F

Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for Laboratory Systems & Supplies

Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Select Countries as of December 8th, 2020

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Clinical Trials and Drug Development

Impact on Microplate Systems Market

COVID-19 Testing: A Vital Opportunity for Pipetting Systems

Covid-19 Vaccines Research: Another Growth Avenue

An Introduction to Microplate Technology

Historical Timeline of Microplates and Peripheral Instrumentation Development

Microplate Systems: A Prelude

Manufacturing Process and Materials

Microplate Readers

Multi-Mode Microplate Readers and Their Advantages

Ranking of Factors Considered While Purchasing a Microplate Reader

Single-Mode Plate Readers

Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers

Microplate Washers

Microplate Washers for ELISA Applications

A Review of End Use Application Market

Major Fields of Science Using Microplates

Market Driven by Drug Discovery

The Drug Discovery Process

High-Throughput Screening and Drug Discovery

Global High-Throughput Screening Market Revenue Share by End Use: 2020E

The Evolution of HTS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Markets at the Vanguard, Emerging Regions Gather Pace

Global Microplate Systems: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027)

Global Microplate Systems: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Microplate Readers Garner a Larger Pie

North America Leads the Global Microplate Readers Market

Microplate Washers Market: US, A Key Region

Drug Discovery Segment: Fastest Growing Application

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories: The Largest End Use Segment

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Technological Innovations

Competition in the Microplate Readers Market

Microplate Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microplate Instrumentation: The Laboratory Workhorse

Increasing R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry Benefits Microplate Systems Market

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

US Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics Driving Growth in Global Microplate Systems Market

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %)

Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s)

Burgeoning Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favor Market Growth

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Cancer Site: 2020

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Market Opportunities

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Uptrend in IVD Market Augments Demand

Market to Gain from Growing Emphasis on Analytical Research

Importance of ELISA Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Growing Emphasis on Laboratory Automation Accelerates Growth

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Microplate Readers in the Realm of Growing Applications and Advancing Technologies

Microplate Readers: Redrawing Research Landscape

Microplate Reader Modes

Fluorescence

Absorbance

Luminescence

Multi-Mode

Flexibility and Throughput: Key to Microplate Reader Superior Performance

Augmented R&D Initiatives and Emergence of HTS Drive Demand for Microplate Readers

Multi-Mode Microplate Readers to Witness Stronger Growth

Upgradability Driving Evolution of Multimode Microplate Readers

Fluorescence and Luminometers Gain at the Expense of Absorbance Readers

Innovations in Fluorescence Technologies

Technological Advances Improve Sophistication Quotient of Microplate Readers

Environmental Control in Readers: Expanding Applications to Live Cell Assays

Strong Demand Anticipated for Automated Microplate Washers Owing to Work Efficiencies Provided

High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities

Automated Microplate Washers Gain Popularity

Touch Technology in Microplate Washers on the Rise

Rising Popularity of Bead-Based Assays Drives Innovation in Microplate Washers

High Maintenance Cost Restricts Anticipated Growth

Microplate Handlers - Easing Microplate Workflow

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



