Global Geothermal Heat Pump Market 2023-2027: Desuperheaters for Heat Recovery and the Launch of New Products Driving Demand

The geothermal heat pump market is forecasted to grow by USD 4831.66 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the emergence of BEMS as one of the prime reasons driving the geothermal heat pump market growth during the next few years. Also, desuperheaters for heat recovery and the launch of new products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the operational benefits of geothermal heat pumps over conventional systems, rising global energy consumption coupled with recovery in the housing sector, and increasing demand for renewable energy sources.

The report on the geothermal heat pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading geothermal heat pump market vendors. Also, the geothermal heat pump market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Bard HVAC

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dandelion Energy Inc.

Danfoss AS

EnergySmart Alternatives LLC

GeoSmart Energy

Glen Dimplex Europe Holdings Ltd.

Griffiths Air Conditioning and Electrical Contractors

Johnson Controls International Plc

Kensa Group

Mitsubishi Corp.

NIBE Industrier AB

REMKO GmbH and Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sirac Air Conditioning Equipments Co. Ltd.

Stiebel Eltron GmbH and Co. KG

Trane Technologies Plc

Vaillant GmbH

Viessmann Climate Solutions SE

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global geothermal heat pump market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Closed loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Open loop system - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



