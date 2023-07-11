Global Semiconductor Chip Packaging Markets, 2017-2022 & 2023-2027: Future Growth Influenced by Investment in Fabrication Facilities and Lower Technology Nodes, & Rising Integration of ICs in Autos

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Semiconductor Chip Packaging Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor chip packaging market is forecast to grow by $489.22 billion during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.69% during the forecast period.

This study identifies the growing investments in lower technology nodes as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor chip packaging market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by growing investment in fabrication facilities, rising integration of ICs in automobiles, and increase in number of fabless semiconductor companies. Also, increasing focus on large-diameter wafer size and the emergence of heterogeneous integration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading semiconductor chip packaging market vendors. Also, the semiconductor chip packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

3M Co.

Amkor Technology Inc.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc.

GlobalFoundaries US Inc.

Greatek Electronics Inc.

Jiangsu Changdian Technology Co. Ltd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

nepes Corp.

Powertech Technology Inc.

SkyWater Technology Inc.

SUSS MICROTEC SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Unisem M Berhad

UTAC Holdings Ltd.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global semiconductor chip packaging market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Packaging Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Packaging

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Packaging

6.3 3DIC TSV stacks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 2.5D interposers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Flip-chip wafer bumping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 FO WLP/SiP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Packaging

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 OSATs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 IDMs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



