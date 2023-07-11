New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474362/?utm_source=GNW





The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue and displayed in U.S. dollars. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on material type, process, construction form, and geography.



The report provides key insights and latest trends pertaining to the global 3D printing for construction market such as hardware, materials, applications, and services. However, the quantitative analysis and market estimations only entail the revenue generated from material aspects of the overall market.



For preparing accurate data estimates for 2022, we have only included buildings that are greater than 10 square meters, or 110 square feet, and are situated outdoors. In addition, the walls must have been fully 3D printed.



Report Includes:

- 26 data tables and 26 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for 3D printing for construction sector

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Highlights of the current and upcoming potential for the 3D printing in construction industry, growth driving factors, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global 3D printing for construction market, and corresponding market share analysis based on the material type, process, construction form, and region

- Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence the market demand in the coming years (2023-2028)

- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of Porter’s five forces model and industry supply chain analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the market

- Review of emerging technologies in the space of 3D printing for construction and analysis of patents granted related to the global market

- A look at the major growth strategies adopted by leading players operating in 3D printing in construction market, recent developments, strategic alliances, and competitive benchmarking

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Apis Cor Inc., COBOD International A/S, Materialise, Peri 3D Construction GmbH, Sika AG, and Yingchuang Building Technique Shanghai Co. Ltd. (WinSun)



Summary:

3D printing for construction is among the most rapidly developing industries globally. Also known as building printing or contour crafting, 3D printing for construction is believed to be the future of the construction industry.



According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American Society for Testing & Materials (ASTM), additive manufacturing or 3D printing is defined as the procedure of combining various materials to create desired objects by utilizing 3D model data, usually layer by layer. 3D printing for the construction sector entails the use of specially designed large-scale 3D printers that can deposit layers of construction materials, including concrete or other cementitious materials, to build up a three-dimensional structure based on a digital model.



3D printing for construction is considered a revolutionary technology that has the potential to transform the construction industry. 3D printing technology offers immense benefits such as time and cost savings, reduced material wastage, design freedom, and sustainable. However, much like other groundbreaking innovations having the ability to disrupt a conventional process, the overall 3D printing for the construction market is still maturing and needs additional time to settle.



Key companies involved in the global market include ICON, COBOD, SIKA AG, Peri Group, and others. The industry is also observing a proliferation in the number of startups and interest in legacy construction companies.

