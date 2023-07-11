3D Printing for Construction Global Markets to 2028: Players Include Cybe Construction, Icon Technology, Laticrete International and Materialise

Dublin, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing for Construction: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for 3D printing for construction and analyzes market trends. The base year considered for analyses is 2022, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2023 to 2028.

The market estimates are only provided in terms of revenue and displayed in U.S. dollars. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on material type, process, construction form, and geography.

The report provides key insights and latest trends pertaining to the global 3D printing for construction market such as hardware, materials, applications, and services. However, the quantitative analysis and market estimations only entail the revenue generated from material aspects of the overall market.

For preparing accurate data estimates for 2022, we have only included buildings that are greater than 10 square meters, or 110 square feet, and are situated outdoors. In addition, the walls must have been fully 3D printed.

According to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American Society for Testing & Materials (ASTM), additive manufacturing or 3D printing is defined as the procedure of combining various materials to create desired objects by utilizing 3D model data, usually layer by layer. 3D printing for the construction sector entails the use of specially designed large-scale 3D printers that can deposit layers of construction materials, including concrete or other cementitious materials, to build up a three-dimensional structure based on a digital model.



3D printing for construction is considered a revolutionary technology that has the potential to transform the construction industry. 3D printing technology offers immense benefits such as time and cost savings, reduced material wastage, design freedom, and sustainable. However, much like other groundbreaking innovations having the ability to disrupt a conventional process, the overall 3D printing for the construction market is still maturing and needs additional time to settle.



