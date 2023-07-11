Radisson Appoints Kristina Pillon as Manager, Investor Relations

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTCQB: RMRDF) (“Radisson” or the “Corporation“) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristina Pillon as Manager, Investor Relations.

Ms. Pillon has more than 13 years of experience in capital markets, investor relations and corporate communication focused primarily in the mineral resources sector. She is the President & CEO of High Tide Consulting Corp. ("High Tide"), a leading provider of corporate communications and investor relations services, based in Vancouver, B.C.

"We are excited to welcome Kristina to our team as we continue to effectively engage with stakeholders while also broadening our investor base. We look forward to working with her and her team of seasoned marketing professionals at High Tide, whose collective experience in the mineral resources sector spans decades," stated Radisson’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and Interim President & CEO, Denis Lachance.

"As a shareholder since 2017, I am thrilled to join the Radisson team, which has done an excellent job in recent years to advance their core asset, the O'Brien gold project, one of the highest-grade gold projects in the Americas. I believe O'Brien possesses all the hallmarks of an asset that will outperform in this cycle, including high grades, multi-million-ounce potential, a prime location in a proven mining camp with best-in-class operators, contractors, and labor, as well as extensive infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration and development," stated Kristina Pillon, Radisson's Manager of Investor Relations.

Under the terms of the agreement, High Tide will provide Radisson with comprehensive investor relations services. The compensation for these services will be set at C$7,500 per month. Radisson has also granted High Tide 250,000 stock options with an exercise price of C$0.18, which will vest in increments of 25%, commencing immediately, with subsequent vesting every three months and expiring July 11, 2028.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec’s highest-grade gold producer during its production.

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:

Denis V. Lachance

Chairman, Interim President and CEO

819-806-3340

dlachance@radissonmining.com

Kristina Pillon

Manager, Investor Relations

604.908.1695

kpillon@radissonmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the development of the O’Brien project and generally, the above “About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.” paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation’s outlook, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s endeavours to develop the O’Brien project and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.