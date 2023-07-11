Rugby Resources Locates in-situ Copper Mineralisation on the Cobrasco East Copper Discovery, Colombia

Vancouver, B.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Resources Ltd. (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report that a follow-up exploration program has commenced at the Cobrasco East porphyry discovery.



The field team has already located an in-situ outcrop of mineralised rock in one of several west draining creeks (the recovered samples shown below, in Figure 1).









Figure 1 – Examples of in-situ copper mineralised porphyry and float located 2.3 km east

of the main Cobrasco drilling area.

Click here for a high-res image.





Yale Simpson, Rugby’s Chairman commented: “These spectacular rocks come from an area located approximately 2.3 kilometres (“km”) east of our discovery holes. At this stage we know very little about this new eastern area having only visited it once before in a previously announced reconnaissance program completed in May.

“Exploration at Cobrasco began last year in May and it has primarily focused on the area surrounding our first two drill holes (Cobrasco Central). Clearly this was a good decision as we made a significant copper discovery in these first two holes:

*CDH001: 82m at 0.90% Cu and 199 ppm Mo within 808m of 0.42% Cu and 79 ppm Mo from 184m and;

*CDH002: 172m of 0.78% CuEq within an interval of 754m of 0.50% CuEq from 152m. A near surface mineralised zone of 70m of 0.32% CuEq was intersected from 18m.

* See News Releases dated October 31, 2022 and January 17, 2023.

“This new area could be a whole new porphyry target zone separate from our existing copper discovery at Cobrasco Central. The Cobrasco East area falls well outside of our existing auger soil sampling grid and this program has only scratched the surface on this extensive Cobrasco system!”

The mineralised unit is a fine grained tonalite (Figure 1) that outcrops along a 10 metre (“m”) section of creek bank and in what appears to be further float and subcrop exposures over an area of 1,000m x 700m. The tonalite occupies the centre of a “magnetic low” feature (Figures 2 & 3).

The mineralisation appears to be related to bornite-chalcopyrite mineralisation in a structurally controlled fault zone as hydrothermal (sulphide) veining, brecciation and fracture-fill with abundant copper oxide (malachite) dispersion halos central to the veining.

Figure 2 - Location of original mineralised float. The base image is RTP magnetics with the blue colour representing a magnetic low.

Click here for high res image.





Figure 3 - Location of mineralised in-situ outcrop with area of further float cover that requires follow-up. The base image shows topography and copper in soils central to the drilling area.

Click here for high res image.

Francisco Montes, Rugby’s Cobrasco Project Manager stated: “Our geologic field team’s latest reconnaissance program has yielded early success with the identification of an in-situ outcrop of copper mineralisation within a larger field of mineralised float and subcrop. The location of bornite-chalcopyrite hydrothermal mineralisation this far east on the margins of the Mande Batholith is highly encouraging, lending support to multiple episodes and centres of mineralisation in the greater Cobrasco area. We anticipate ongoing work will define further outcrops and delineate the extension of copper mineralisation by conventional sampling techniques. I look forward to assay results from the new sampling.”

The field team completed stream sediment sampling (-80# fraction) from all creeks draining the eastern catchment. This will aid in the follow-up work program. The crew also collected rock chip samples of mineralised material and character samples of all lithologies for low-level multi-element analysis. Grid-based soil auger sampling and detailed prospecting are planned for the next phase of work in the Cobrasco East area.

Financing

Rugby is advancing a process for financing a planned major drilling program. While that progresses, we plan to advance the ongoing fieldwork designed to test new areas and enhance our knowledge of the Cobrasco porphyry system.

Social - Environmental Program

Rugby continues to build important and long-lasting relationships with local stakeholders and has strong community support for Cobrasco and its ongoing advancement. Current community projects include the refurbishment of a community house in Villa del Rosario; the installation of individual water tanks in each home to provide drinking water in San Antonio de Ichó as well as funding a small section of street paving in Bocas de Nemotá. Recently, the refurbishment of a community house was completed in Santa Lucía del Fuerte. Importantly, the Company strives to implement the highest environmental stewardship and practices in its exploration programs.

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance

Rugby’s sampling techniques and data management are conducted to industry standards. Sample assay results have been monitored through a quality control/ quality assurance (“QA/QC”) program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (“standards”), blanks and duplicate samples. All samples are securely transported to ALS Minerals (ALS) facility in Medellin, Colombia where sample preparation is completed. Sample pulps are forwarded to ALS’ regional hub in Lima, Peru where all analytical work is conducted. All surface samples (rock chip and soil samples) are assayed for gold by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with AAS finish (method Au-AA23) and 48 element ultra-trace level detection by four acid digestion with ICP-AES/ ICP-MS finish (method ME-MS61). Overlimits or ore grade elements are assayed by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish (method OG62). Stream sediment samples are sieved to -80 mesh (177 microns) and assayed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES (method Au-ICP21), with the multi-element analyses completed by four acid digestion of the -80mesh fraction with ICP-MS finish (method ME-MS61m)

ALS is independent of Rugby and is certified to ISO 9001 & 17025 by IQNet and “Standards Council of Canada” respectively.

Qualified Person

Paul Joyce, Rugby’s Chief Operating Officer, Director and a “qualified person” (“QP”) within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Paul Joyce is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (registered member # 1908).

About Rugby

Rugby Resources Ltd. is an exploration company conducting “discovery stage” exploration on a portfolio of copper, gold and silver targets in Colombia, Argentina and Chile. The Colombian Cobrasco project is located in the western cordillera belt which hosts large scale copper molybdenum mines in Chile, Peru, and Panama (and more recent significant projects discovered in Ecuador). This belt has not been subjected to modern exploration in Colombia. Rugby looks to advance the Cobrasco project to demonstrate the economic potential of a major discovery for Colombia. The discovery of significant new copper opportunities is essential for the mining industry to supply the copper necessary to transition from fossil fuels to advanced electrification.

The Company benefits from the experience of its directors and management, a team that has either been directly responsible for world-class mineral discoveries or has been part of the management teams responsible for such discoveries. Prior companies under their management included Exeter Resource Corporation and Extorre Gold Mines Limited, which held significant projects in South America. These companies were taken over by Goldcorp (Newmont) and Yamana respectively.

