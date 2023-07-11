Semiconductor Production Equipment Market to Surpass 208.09 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Demand for Miniature Devices

Westford, USA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the growing demand for semiconductor production equipment market can be attributed to the rising disposable income among populations worldwide and the increasing demand for advanced electronic devices. As disposable incomes increase, consumers have greater purchasing power, enabling them to invest in various electronic products for multiple purposes.

The semiconductor production equipment market has been witnessing gradual transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and wafer sizes, which have significantly impacted the demand for semiconductor equipment. In particular, the need for increasing wafer sizes to accommodate ultra-large-scale integration technologies has fueled the growth of the semiconductor equipment market.

Prominent Players in Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding NV

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

KLA-Tencor Corporation

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Advantest Corporation

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

ASM International N.V.

Nikon Corporation

Canon Inc.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Besi)

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Onto Innovation Inc.

Ultratech, Inc.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Mycronic AB

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

2.5D Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Numerous Benefits Associated with 2.5D Technology

The 2.5D segment emerged as the leader in the market, accounting for a significant revenue share of 39.8% in 2022. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the numerous benefits associated with 2.5D technology.

The markets in Germany have emerged as a major player in Europe's semiconductor production equipment industry, holding the majority share of the semiconductor production equipment market. The country is projected to witness a robust CAGR of 8% in the coming years.

Food Processing Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Specializing in Providing Front-End Systems

The front-end segment is anticipated to dominate the global semiconductor production equipment market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to key players specializing in providing front-end systems and equipment for semiconductor manufacturing.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the semiconductor production equipment market, accounting for 68% of the global revenue share in 2022. The region is projected to continue its growth momentum with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the semiconductor production equipment market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Semiconductor Production Equipment Market

In 2022, pSemi Corporation, a subsidiary of Murata company specializing in semiconductor integration, expanded its millimetre wave (mmWave) RF front-end portfolio to cater to 5G network infrastructure applications. The company introduced a range of pin-to-pin compatible components, including three beamforming ICs and two up-down converters. These components provide comprehensive IF-to-RF coverage over the n257, n258, and n260 bands, enabling enhanced performance and functionality in 5G networks.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation recently unveiled the GS1000 Electron Beam Area Inspection System. This advanced instrument leverages Hitachi's expertise in CD-SEM technology, renowned for accurate and speedy e-beam inspection. The GS1000 offers high-speed and precise measurements, utilizing a common platform based on Hitachi's well-established high-speed inspection scanning electron microscopes (SEM). With its cutting-edge capabilities, the GS1000 provides reliable application inspection solutions.

Key Questions Answered in Semiconductor Production Equipment Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

