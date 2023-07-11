New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global AI Consulting Services Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474366/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2023-2028.Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on service, technology, end user, and geography.



Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of AI consulting services providers.



The report covers the market in the different regions.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the global market for AI consulting services in 2022 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2028. The scope of the study includes different types of AI consulting services and includes the services and technology that support AI consulting services.



Summary:

Artificial intelligence (AI) consulting services encompass a wide range of offerings designed to assist organizations in harnessing the power of AI technologies.AI consultants assist firms in driving and using AI and machine learning (ML) strategies, and development.



AI consultants do not always offer exclusive software solutions; instead, experts assist companies in understanding ML solutions or in developing their own.AI is gaining popularity among service providers because it allows them to communicate with clients.



Additionally, technology can successfully meet the need for flexibility. Government business policies that are supportive and the rise of small companies with creative solutions are two things that are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the AI consulting services market.



The need for AI consulting services is anticipated to increase as businesses use AI to enhance their operations and competitiveness.AI consulting firms offer various services, from developing AI strategies to implementing and supporting AI solutions.



Many new businesses are projected to enter the AI consulting services market, and established competitors are expected to enhance their product offerings over the forecast period.Customers have placed greater demands on market players to provide more innovative and creative technologies.



Schneider Electric revealed recent developments regarding offering off-the-shelf items for purposes and guiding clients toward cutting-edge AI technologies. The central AI center will assist customers in unlocking new capabilities for capturing insights, predicting, modeling, and making more agile decisions by merging the knowledge of Schneider Electric’s 200+ AI professionals with its AI consulting services domain experience.



In this report, the global market of AI consulting services has been segmented based on service, technology, end user, and geographical region.Based on service type, the AI consulting services market has been categorized into analytics consulting, digital strategy and transformation, application development, cognitive integration, and AI customization.



Based on technology, the AI consulting services market is categorized into predictive analytics, big data analytics, BI implementation, and computer vision.Based on end-user, the AI consulting services market has been categorized into healthcare, BFSI, E-commerce, IT and telecom, government, and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America currently is the most dominant market for AI consulting services.

