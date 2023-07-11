The global autoimmune disease diagnostics market is predicted to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2030

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Financial Insights, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474371/?utm_source=GNW

There are almost 80 types of autoimmune diseases prevailing worldwide of which multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis are most common. As per the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, around 50 million Americans currently suffer from autoimmune related disorders. Moreover, the numbers are expected to escalate over the forecast period.



The tests used to diagnose the autoimmune disease include auto antibody test, antinuclear antibody test, complete blood count, C-reactive protein, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate. Rising prevalence of diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and presence of favorable government regulations will render significant impact on the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.



Recent Developments

• In June 2023, AstraZeneca signed an agreement with Quell Therapeutics potentially worth more than US$ 2 billion to develop cell therapies that could cure autoimmune diseases.

• In August 2022, KSL Beutner Laboratories (Beutner) launched a blood test to detect an antigen linked with the autoimmune blistering disease mucous membrane pemphigoid (MMP), which often causes painful lesions in the oral cavity.

• In June 2022, Theradiag announced an agreement with Quotient Limited under which the two companies will partner to advance autoimmune diagnostics by leveraging Quotient’s MosaiQ platform.

• In May 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the availability of the Phadia 2500+ Instrument in the U.S. for autoimmune testing.



By Disease Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaway

• On the basis of disease, Localized autoimmune disease segment accounted for largest market share in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market over the forecast timeframe.

• Multiple sclerosis held highest share of the global localized autoimmune disease diagnostics market, followed by Inflammatory bowel disease segment.

• Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics segment will witness robust growth over the forecast timeframe.

• Rheumatoid Arthritis accounted for approx. 50% share of the global systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022, followed by Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).



By Tests Type Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaway

• Based on test types, Autoantibody test captured highest share of the overall autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022, followed by the antinuclear antibodies (ANA) test.

• The complete blood count (CBC) is one of the most commonly ordered blood tests.

• Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests captured around 6% - 8% share of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market in 2022 followed by C -reactive protein test.

• Urinalysis Tests and Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



By Region Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Key Takeaway

• North America dominates the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

• Europe is the second largest region for autoimmune disease diagnostics market.

• It is estimated that the prevalence rate of multiple sclerosis in Europe is 83 out of 100,000.

• Asia-Pacific autoimmune disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

• The Middle East & Africa and Latin America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is driven by the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases and growing demand for better and accurate diagnostic procedures.



The research report titled “Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market (By Disease, Test Types, Region), Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Financial Insights, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostic Market.



This 172 Page report with 68 Figures and 8 Tables has been analyzed from 8 View Points:

1) Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2015 - 2030)

2) Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2030)

3) By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2015 - 2030)

4) By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2015 - 2030)

5) By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast (2015 - 2030)

6) Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Company Profiles

7) Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Recent Developments

8) Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Growth Drivers & Challenges



By Disease - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast



Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Others Systemic Autoimmune Disease



Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market

• Inflammatory Bowel Disease

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

• Others Localized Autoimmune Disease



By Test Type - Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

• Autoantibody Tests

• Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) Tests

• Complete Blood Count Tests

• Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate Tests

• C- Reactive Protein (CRP) Tests

• Urinalysis Tests

• Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Tests

• Others Tests



By Region - Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market and Forecast

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa



Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market - Key Company Profiles, Strategy, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Siemens Healthineers

3. Roche Diagnostics

4. bioMerieux SA

5. EUROIMMUN AG

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories

7. Quest Diagnostics

8. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.



Data Source



The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Siemens Healthineers

3. Roche Diagnostics

4. bioMerieux SA

5. EUROIMMUN AG

6. Bio-Rad Laboratories

7. Quest Diagnostics

8. Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474371/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________