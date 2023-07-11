The global drug of abuse testing market is predicted to exceed US$ 8.0 Billion by 2030

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample / Test Type, Drug Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, Recent Developments, Company Profiles - Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474370/?utm_source=GNW

Opioids account for 69% of deaths due to drug use disorders.



Drug of abuse testing is important in order to offer with appropriate medical treatment to the person or to screen or monitor for the use of illegal drugs. Drug of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat.



The drug of abuse testing market is mainly driven by strict government norms against illicit drug intake due to the rising instances of drug abuse globally. Moreover, variety of employment-related drug and alcohol tests used by employers, to make workplace safer and more productive is also a key component of market growth. Fingerprint-based drug testing is a new concept that has gained popularity in recent years. This is the foremost opportunity for the key market players to capitalize on in the global drug screening market. On the other hand, legalization of drugs and lack of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing are the factors restricting the growth of the market.



Recent Developments

• In August 2022, the Delaware Division of Public Health began including fentanyl strips in Narcan kits for distribution to the public. The effort was a part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.

• In February 2022, Cannabix Technologies Inc., a maker of marijuana breathalyzers for use by law enforcement and in the workplace, announced that the prototype and portable version 4.0 THC Breath Analyzer (‘THCBA’) system are ready for field use.



By Product Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Key Takeaways

• Based on product type, the drug of abuse testing market has been segmented into consumables and equipment market.

• Consumables is the largest segment of the drug of abuse testing market, since consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment.

• The equipment used in drug of abuse testing market include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Amongst these equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share in 2022.

• Breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.



By Sample / Test Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Key Takeaways

• The urine sample type segment accounted for major share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022, followed by blood segment.

• Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022.

• Hair as a specimen is becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use. Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



By Drug Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Key Takeaways

• The cannabis/marijuana segment dominated the global drug of abuse testing market, backed by growth in the production and consumption of marijuana across the globe. There are currently over 219 million cannabis users worldwide.

• The opioids segment accounted for second largest share in 2022, and is gaining traction due to its growing consumption among the population. Opioid use disorders affect over 16 million people worldwide.



By End Users / Setting Type: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Key Takeaways

• By end users, the largest drug testing is done at the employment setting, followed by the criminal justice system setting. Together these segments accounted for over 56% share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2022.

• The global drug of abuse lab-based testing market is predicted to nearly double by 2030.

• Drug of abuse Professional POC tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.



By Region: Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market – Key Takeaways

• Geographically, North America dominates the global drug of abuse testing market and is expected to lead the market over the forecast period.

• Europe holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. In Europe, some of the fastest growing markets for drug of abuse testing and technologies are the United Kingdom, Germany and France.

• Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to increasing drug addiction in the region. The emerging economies like China and India offer good opportunities for drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific region.



The research report titled “Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample / Test Type, Drug Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, Recent Developments, Company Profiles - Forecast to 2030” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving high growth drug of abuse testing market.



This 184 Page report with 70 Figures and 9 Tables has been studied from 11 View Points:

1. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

2. Global - Drug of Abuse Testing Market Share & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

3. By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

4. By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

5. By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

6. By End Users / Setting Type - Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

7. By Region - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market & Forecast (2015 - 2030)

8. Regulatory Status

9. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Recent Developments

10. Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

11. Company Profiles



By Product Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

1. Consumables Market

• Rapid Test Kits

• Assay Kits & Reagents

• Others

2. Equipment Market

• Immunoassay Analyzer

• Chromatography Instrument

• Breath Analyzer



By Sample/Test Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• Urine

• Blood

• Oral Fluids

• Hair

• Sweat

• Others



By Drug Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• Cannabis/Marijuana

• Opioids

• Cocaine

• Alcohol

• LSD

• Amphetamine & Methamphetamine

• Others



By End Users / Setting Type - Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• Employment Testing

• Lab based

• Professional POC

• Home OTC

• Criminal Justice



By Region - Drug of Abuse Testing Market

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Central & South America



Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Regulatory Status



Workplace Drug Testing

• United States

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Brazil

• Turkey

• Europe



Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market - Company Profiles

1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3. Abbott Laboratories Inc

4. Quest Diagnostics

5. Siemens AG

6. Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)

7. Danaher Corporation

8. United States Drug Testing Laboratories, Inc. (USDTL)

9. Alere (Now Abbott)

10. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11. LGC Limited

12. Randox Testing Services

13. Sonic Healthcare

14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

15. Psychemedics Corporation

16. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

17. Express Diagnostics Int’l, Inc (Acquired by CareHealth America Corporation)

18. OraSure Technologies Inc

19. Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc

20. Biophor Diagnostics, Inc

21. Cordant Health Solutions

22. DrugScan

23. Precision Diagnostics



