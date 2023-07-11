Energy Systems Group (ESG) Partners with Oaktree

NEWBURGH, Ind., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Systems Group, LLC, (“ESG” or the “Company”), a leading sustainable energy solutions provider focused on energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been acquired by funds managed by the Power Opportunities strategy of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”).



In partnership with ESG’s management team, Oaktree’s investment will support the Company’s strategic growth plans by leveraging ESG’s national platform and expertise in developing and implementing sustainable energy services for its public and private sector customers.

“ESG is excited to partner with the team at Oaktree who have a proven track record of successfully investing in and growing companies in our industry and who share our values and support our commitment to the customers and communities we serve,” said ESG’s President Steve Craig. “The partnership will allow ESG to continue to deliver value to our customers and create expanded opportunities for our employees.”

“We have long admired ESG as a recognized leader in providing energy efficiency and sustainability solutions and as a trusted partner to its customers,” stated Jimmy Lee, Managing Director and Assistant Portfolio Manager in Oaktree’s Power Opportunities Group. “We are thrilled to partner with ESG’s talented leadership team and employees and will bring to bear our resources and relationships to support the Company’s next chapter of growth as an independent, national platform.”

“The energy industry is transitioning rapidly, increasing demand for ESG’s services,” added Craig. “We are focused on being an industry leader in driving innovative solutions resulting in a more sustainable future. Through our partnership with Oaktree, we are committed to expanding ESG’s capabilities and geographic reach.”

About Energy Systems Group

ESG is a leading sustainable energy solutions provider that specializes in energy efficiency, sustainability, resiliency, and infrastructure improvement solutions in the government, education, healthcare, commercial, and industrial sectors. ESG also offers a full range of sustainable infrastructure solutions including waste-to-energy, distributed generation, and renewable energy. To learn more about ESG, visit www.energysystemsgroup.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $172 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2023. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,100 employees and offices in 20 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at www.oaktreecapital.com.

