Leena Rentola appointed General Counsel of SATO Corporation

SATO Corporation, Press release 11 July 2023 at 2:00 pm

Leena Rentola, LL.M., has been appointed General Counsel and a member of SATO’s Extended Corporate Management Group effective September 1st 2023 as Katri Innanen retires.

Rentola comes to SATO from Citycon Group where she was a Senior Legal Counsel in charge of governance and compliance. Before Citycon Rentola has worked with legal affairs of the real estate and construction business i.e. at Sponda and Fondia.

“Leena’s versatile expertise of the real estate sector is much appreciated here at SATO, since we both own and rent as well as build homes”, says SATO’s President and CEO Antti Aarnio. “Even though we wouldn’t want to let Katri go, we are certain that Leena’s leadership will boost our legal team to continue their stellar work.”

“SATO’s values - human to human, sustainability, and desire to succeed together - made a strong impression on me”, says Rentola. “I am extremely excited to be involved in implementing the company's strategy in cooperation with SATO’s personnel, customers and partners.”

For more information, please contact:

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, p. +358 201 34 4200, antti.aarnio@sato.fi





SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.