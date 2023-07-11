Global Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Size To Worth USD 19.09 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 36.5%

New York, United States , July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Size is to grow from USD 0.85 Billion in 2022 to USD 19.09 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.5% during the forecast period.

Drone logistics and transportation is a rapidly growing field that utilizes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to revolutionize the movement of goods and services. Drones offer advantages such as speed, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility, enabling efficient last-mile delivery and reaching remote locations. They have a significant impact on various sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, and emergency response. However, challenges like regulatory frameworks, safety concerns, and infrastructure requirements need to be addressed for widespread adoption. Nonetheless, the potential of drone logistics and transportation to transform traditional supply chains and improve efficiency is undeniable, making it an exciting area of innovation with promising prospects for the future.

Global Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Warehouse & Storage Management and Transportation Management), By End-Use (Commercial and Military), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.

The services segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 37.4% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the global drone logistics & transportation market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The services segment within the drone logistics and transportation industry is anticipated to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period. This projection can be attributed to several factors such as the adoption of drone technology increases, there will be a growing need for specialized services such as drone operation, maintenance, and repair. Additionally, companies are likely to seek third-party service providers that offer expertise in managing drone fleets, data analytics, and compliance with regulatory requirements. Moreover, the services segment encompasses various value-added offerings, including route planning, payload handling, and last-mile delivery solutions, which are vital for efficient and reliable drone logistics operations. The increasing demand for these services, driven by the expansion of the drone market, is expected to contribute to the significant growth of the services segment in the forecast period.

Transportation management is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global drone logistics & transportation market is segmented into warehouse & storage management and transportation management. Transportation management is expected to experience the highest growth in the forecast period within the drone logistics and transportation industry. This projection is based on several factors such as the adoption of drone technology increases, there will be a greater need for efficient management and coordination of drone fleets. Transportation management solutions will play a crucial role in optimizing routes, monitoring deliveries, and ensuring compliance with regulations. Secondly, advancements in automation and artificial intelligence will enhance the capabilities of transportation management systems, enabling real-time tracking, predictive analytics, and seamless integration with existing logistics networks. The growing demand for streamlined and cost-effective transportation operations in the drone industry positions transportation management as a key area of growth and innovation in the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific expected to have the highest CAGR of around 40.5% over the projected period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth in the forecast period for drone logistics and transportation. Several factors contribute to this projected growth due to rapidly expanding e-commerce market, which is driving the demand for efficient delivery solutions. Additionally, the presence of dense urban areas and remote regions with limited infrastructure makes drones a viable alternative for transportation. Moreover, governments in the Asia-Pacific are increasingly supportive of drone technology, implementing favorable regulations and initiatives to promote its adoption.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global drone logistics & transportation market include Matternet, Inc., Zipline International Inc., Workhorse Group Incorporated, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Hardis Group, Flytrex Inc., PINC Solutions, FedEx Corporation, Drone Delivery Canada, Amazon.com, Inc., Wing Aviation LLC, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Wingcopter GmbH, Infinium Robotics, and DroneScan.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global drone logistics & transportation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, By Application

Warehouse & Storage Management

Transportation Management

Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, By End-User

Commercial

Military

Drone Logistics & Transportation Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



