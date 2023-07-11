The global wound care market is predicted to surpass US$ 30.1 Billion by 2030

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Application, Wound Type, Region and Company), Size, Share, Acquisitions, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474369/?utm_source=GNW

According to California Podiatric Medical Association (CPMA), 15% of people diagnosed with diabetes tend to develop a foot ulcer. Wound care products help treat diabetic foot ulcers, which are prevalent in diabetic patients.



Over the years, wound care product categories have continued to expand with the continuous arrival of new and advanced products. The developments in wound dressings have led to a shift from simple dressings to advanced products and devices that incorporate pharmaceutically active ingredients. Furthermore, launch of novel therapies such as electromagnetic therapy, electrical stimulation, nanotechnology, and the use of silver and other combination bandages are enhancing the entire market. However, the high cost of advanced wound care products restricts the market growth.



Recent Developments

• In May 2023, Smith & Nephew’s PICO Single Use Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems have received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc.

• In January 2023, Convatec group announced the US launch of ConvaFoam, a family of advanced foam dressings designed to address the needs of healthcare providers and their patients.

• In October 2022, Healthium Medtech launched a new wound dressing portfolio, Theruptor Novo, for the management of chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers and leg ulcers.



By Product Type: Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways

• In terms of Product Type, Traditional adhesive dressings lead the global wound care market, followed by the traditional gauze dressings.

• Antimicrobial dressings is the third leading segment of the wound care market.

• Non-adherent dressings and Foam dressings product segments are competing closely to grab maximum share of the pie.

• Hydrocolloids market share is likely to be more or less stable over the forecast period.

• Hydrogel dressings captured least share of the global wound care market.



By Application: Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways

• Moist dressings and wound closure applications together accounted for over 55% share of the global wound care market in 2022.

• Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is the third leading application of the wound care market, followed by the Pressure Relief segment. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy segment is expected to record a significant growth due to the introduction of technologically advanced NWT devices by market players.

• The bioengineered skin and skin substitutes captured least share of the global wound care market.



By Wound Type: Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways

• Surgical & traumatic wounds accounted for largest share of the global wound care market, followed by Diabetic foot ulcers.

• In the United States, approximately 486,000 burn injuries occur each year that require medical treatment.

• The global pressure ulcers market is likely to grow at a growth rate of around 6% over the forecast period 2023 - 2030. Increase in geriatric population is a key factor for the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers.



By Region: Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Key Takeaways

• United States captured highest share of the global wound care market, followed by the Europe.

• Asia Pacific is the most prominent region in the global wound care market. The economies like Australia, India and China within the region are increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding the wound care management.

• Middle East & Africa has the least share in the global wound care market due to the presence of poor economies especially in the African region.



Global Wound Care Market & Forecast - Company Analysis

• 3M Health Care leads the global wound care market, followed by Smith & Nephew. In October 2019, 3M completed the acquisition of Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries.

• Johnson & Johnson wound care sales is continuously declining year on year due to competitive pressures.

• Convatec Group continues to see strong demand for AQUACEL product lines, with foam, silver and surgical cover dressing the main drivers of growth.



The research report titled "Global Wound Care Market (by Product Type, Application, Wound Type, Region and Company), Size, Share, Acquisitions, Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Wound Care Industry.



Global Wound Care Market - Company Analysis

1. Acelity L.P. Inc. (Acquired by 3M)

2. Smith & Nephew

3. Convatec Group

4. Mölnlycke Health Care AB

5. Coloplast Corp.

6. Derma Sciences, Inc. (Acquired by Integra LifeSciences)

7. Scapa Healthcare (Acquired by Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.)

8. 3M Healthcare

9. Hartmann

10. Johnson & Johnson



