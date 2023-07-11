New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Navigation Market by Solution, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05757918/?utm_source=GNW

However, Unproven performance in unfamiliar environments and inadequate high-level interfacing, and lack of required infrastructure for autonomous systems in developing countries are limiting the overall growth of the market.



Airborne: The second largest share in platform segment in the autonomous navigation market in 2023.

The airborne segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023.Airborne autonomous navigation has rapidly progressed, fueled by advancements in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and connectivity.



Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) now possess the ability to navigate independently, transforming various sectors.Aerial surveillance, package delivery, and search and rescue operations benefit from the enhanced efficiency, safety, and scalability offered by autonomous UAVs.



Continual advancements in this field hold immense potential for revolutionizing industries and reshaping our understanding and utilization of airspace.



Commercial: The second largest share in application segment in the autonomous navigation market in 2023.

The commercial segment is projected to have the second-largest share in 2023.The commercial segment includes all the autonomous robots used in sectors such as aviation, automotive, logistics, and marine.



The commercial segment is expected to increase tremendously in the future owing to the continuous research and development in robotics, computer vision, artificial intelligence, and edge computing capabilities. The demand for robotics in agriculture is also expected to grow in the future due to the potential for increasing output while reducing cost.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the second largest share in the autonomous navigation market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the second-largest share in autonomous navigation in 2023.The Asia Pacific region has experienced remarkable progress in autonomous navigation, fueled by technological advancements, substantial investments, and extensive research efforts.



This growth has facilitated the widespread integration of autonomous vehicles, drones, and robotic systems in diverse sectors such as transportation, logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing. By spearheading innovation, the Asia Pacific region remains a driving force behind the continuous expansion and enhancement of autonomous navigation capabilities.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the autonomous navigation market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%; Tier 2 - 45%; and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 35%; Directors - 25%; and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 45%; Europe - 25%; Asia Pacific - 17%; Middle East – 8%; Rest of the World– 5%

Major Players in the autonomous navigation market are Thales Group (France), Moog Inc. (US), Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), RH Marine (Netherlands), and ABB (Switzerland).



