The global near infrared imaging market is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Near-infrared Imaging Market by Product, Procedure, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03686463/?utm_source=GNW





The near-infrared fluorescence imaging sub-systems segment of NIR devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2022

Based on product, the near-infrared imaging market is segmented into NIR devices, NIR imaging agents/probes and NIR dyes.The NIR devices segment of the market is further divided into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems and near-infrared fluorescence & bioluminescence imaging systems.



The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems subsegment held a major share in the market. Advantages offered by near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems, such as high sensitivity, high-image resolution, and real-time image guidance during surgeries, are driving the growth of this product segment.



The preclinical applications segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the near infrared imaging market is broadly categorized into preclinical, clinical and medical.Preclinical imaging refers to the visualization of living animals for research purposes, such as for drug development.



It helps scientists to detect and monitor biological mechanisms and to accurately measure and provide therapeutic responses within the body. The growing focus on developing new treatments for diseases/conditions such as cancer, inflammation, angiogenesis, infections, and vascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.



The cancer surgeries segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on procedure, the near infrared imaging market is broadly categorized into cancer surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, and brain tumor surgeries. The rising prevalence of cancer across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.



The market in the North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The near infrared imaging market in the North America region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the high healthcare spending in the region, rising prevalence of target diseases, increasing research activities, growing number of cosmetic surgeries, and technological advancements in imaging systems.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: Director-level–14%, C-level–10%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The prominent players in the near infrared imaging market are Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), Medtronic (Ireland) among others.



Research Coverage

This report studies the near infrared imaging market based on product, procedure, application, enduser, and region.It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall near infrared imaging market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (rising target patient population, growing adoption of multimodal PET imaging devices, technological advancement, and increasing investment, funds, and grants by public-private organizations), restraints (high capital and operational cost, unfavorable regulatory guidelines), opportunities (improving healthcare infrastructure across emerging countries, PET utilization for breast imaging, promising product pipeline), and challenges (availability of alternate imaging technologies) influencing the growth of the near infrared imaging market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the near infrared imaging market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets–the report analyses the near infrared imaging market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the near infrared imaging market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Stryker (US), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Leica Microsystems (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), LI-COR, Inc. (US), and Medtronic (Ireland).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03686463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________