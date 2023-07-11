Tangential Flow Filtration Market Rising Steadily at 7.9% CAGR; Aiming for US$ 2.3 Bn by 2032

New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market size accounted for USD 1.1 Bn in 2022. It is projected to surpass around USD 2.3 Bn by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Tangential flow filtration (TFF) is a separation technique used in various industries, including biopharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment. It is a type of filtration that operates on the principle of cross-flow filtration, which means the fluid being filtered flows parallel to the membrane surface rather than perpendicular to it as in traditional dead-end filtration.





Key Takeaway

By product, the membrane filter segment leads the market with the highest revenue share.

the market with the highest revenue share. By membrane material, the polyethersulfone (PES) segment is projected to hold the largest market share.

is projected to hold the largest market share. By technology, the microfiltration segment is likely to grow at the highest rate.

is likely to grow at the highest rate. North America held a significant revenue share of 39% in 2022.

held a significant revenue share of in 2022. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of single-use technologies and the growing biopharmaceutical sector are major factors that have propelled the demand for tangential flow filtration. Additionally, high spending on research and development processes, technological advancements, and the launch of innovative products is expected to fuel market growth during the projection period.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market

Several factors can affect the growth of the Tangential Flow Filtration market. Some of these factors include:

Growing biopharmaceutical sector : The biopharmaceutical industry involves producing therapeutic proteins, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologically derived drugs. These complex biologics often require extensive purification and concentration steps during manufacturing, and tangential flow filtration plays a crucial role in these operations.

: The biopharmaceutical industry involves producing therapeutic proteins, biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and other biologically derived drugs. These complex biologics often require extensive purification and concentration steps during manufacturing, and tangential flow filtration plays a crucial role in these operations. Rising adoption of single-use technologies: Single-use technologies, also known as disposable technologies, offer several advantages, including increased flexibility, reduced risk of cross-contamination, and faster turnaround times between batches. Tangential flow filtration is well-suited to integrate into single-use systems, and its demand has increased as a result.

Top Trends in Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market

Growing demand in biologics and biosimilars:

Biologics and biosimilars often require extensive purification steps to remove impurities and contaminants and achieve the desired product purity level. TFF enables efficient concentration and purification by selectively allowing the passage of solvents and small molecules through the membrane while retaining larger biomolecules. Thus, the growing demand for tangential flow filtration in biologics and biosimilars can be considered a positive trend and is likely to boost the growth of the market in the upcoming time period.

Market Growth

The rising adoption of single-use technologies is driving the demand for tangential flow filtration during the estimated period. Also, the growing biopharmaceutical sector, new technological advancements, along with rising R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies are stimulating the market's growth during the projected time. Furthermore, new strategic initiatives and key collaborations will propel market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America region leads the market by accounting for a significant revenue share of 39%. The market growth in the region can be attributed to key factors such as favorable government policies, a robust infrastructure, and access to abundant natural resources. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high growth rate over the forecast period.

Governments and private enterprises in the Asia Pacific region are increasingly investing in research and development, particularly in the fields of biotechnology and life sciences. This is likely to fuel the demand for tangential flow filtration during the projection period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation), GE Healthcare, Parker Hannifin Corp., TangenX Technology Corporation, Merck KGaA, Spectrum Inc., Novasep, Sartorius AG, Repligen Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eaton Corporation, 3M Company, Alfa Laval AB, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC., and Other Key Players.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 2.3 Bn Market Size (2032) USD 1.1 Bn CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.9% North America Revenue Share 39% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Growing biopharmaceutical sector and increasing adoption of single-use technologies

The growing biopharmaceutical sector is driving the demand for tangential flow filtration due to its critical role in biologic drug production, R&D activities, compliance with regulatory standards, capacity expansion, outsourcing to CMOs, and compatibility with single-use technologies.

As the industry continues to expand, the demand for TFF is expected to rise further to meet the increasing needs of the biopharmaceutical sector. Also, the increasing adoption of single-use technologies is likely to fuel the demand for tangential flow filtration during the forecast period.

Market Restraints

Scalability obstacles and the presence of alternative technologies

Tangential flow filtration processes require the application of pressure to maintain the desired flow rate and transmembrane pressure. However, as the scale of the process increases, there are limitations on the maximum pressure that can be applied and the flow rates that can be achieved. Higher pressures can cause membrane damage or compaction, leading to reduced filtration performance or membrane failure.

Balancing flow rates, pressure, and process efficiency becomes more challenging at larger scales. Thus, scalability obstacles in tangential flow filtration may limit the market growth during the projected period. Moreover, alternative technologies are expected to impact the market's growth over the forecast period negatively.

Market Opportunities

Advancements in technology

Technological advancements have led to the development of advanced monitoring and control systems for TFF processes. These systems utilize sensors, automation, and real-time data analysis to monitor critical process parameters, such as pressure, flow rates, and temperature. The integration of intelligent control algorithms enables accurate and automated adjustments, optimizing the TFF process performance and facilitating better scalability. Thus, such key technological advancements are likely to boost the growth of the market during the upcoming period.

Report Segmentation of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market

By Product Insight

The membrane filter segment leads the product segment by accounting for a major revenue share in the market. The segment growth can be attributed to its highly effective and flexible filtration capability in multiple applications. Also, the systems segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of single-use tangential flow filtration systems in multiple applications is a key factor expected to fuel the segment's growth during the estimated time period.

By Technology Insight

The microfiltration image segment is expected to lead the technology segment. Increasing demand for clean water, high-quality processed food and beverages, and biotech products are major factors driving the segment growth during the estimated period. Moreover, the nanofiltration segment is expected to grow at a high rate during the projection period. The rising adoption of technology in water purification, drug formulation, filling, feed water stream management, etc., is a major factor stimulating the segment's growth during the projection time period.

By Membrane Material Insight

The polyethersulfone (PES) segment dominates the membrane material segment by accounting for the largest revenue share in the market. High demand for PES in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries is driven by key advantages such as exceptional mechanical and chemical stability. On the other hand, the regenerated cellulose segment is likely to experience high growth over the projected period.

Regenerated cellulose membranes exhibit excellent chemical compatibility with a wide range of substances, including acids, bases, and organic solvents. This allows them to be used in diverse applications without the risk of degradation or leaching. It is a key factor stimulating the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Systems

Membrane Filter

Accessories

By Membrane Material

Polyethersulfone

Regenerated Cellulose

Other Materials

By Technology

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Other Techniques

Key Regions

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The global Tangential Flow Filtration market is highly competitive, and major market players have a prominent presence in the market. The market is expected to grow at a high rate during the projection period due to the increasing use of tangential flow filtration in several applications. Additionally, key partnerships and collaborations and rising R&D investments are likely to contribute to the market growth in the upcoming years.

Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation)

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin Corp.

TangenX Technology Corporation

Merck KGaA

Spectrum Inc.

Novasep

Sartorius AG

Repligen Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eaton Corporation

3M Company

Alfa Laval AB

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC.

Recent Development of the Tangential Flow Filtration Market

May 2022: For the purpose of growing its membrane and filtration manufacturing in Ireland, Merck KGaA invested roughly USD 476.7 million.

For the purpose of growing its membrane and filtration manufacturing in Ireland, Merck KGaA invested roughly USD 476.7 million. March 2021: Austar Lifesciences Limited was purchased by Pall Corporation. The acquisition was made to increase the company's ability to support single-use technology.

