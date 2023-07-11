New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Bone Graft & Substitute Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474199/?utm_source=GNW





Rising Prevalence of Dental Issues Driving Market Growth



The increased frequency of dental problems, a growth in dental operations, aesthetic consciousness, and the evolution of regulatory standards are the main factors boosting the dental bone graft and substitute industry. There has been a huge increase in demand for dental management solutions as a result of a global rise in dental issues like root canal infections, cavities, and periodontal diseases. Government programmes to provide proper dental care, especially for vulnerable communities, reinforce this demand. Due to the cultural emphasis on physical beauty and the tendency towards aesthetic dentistry, stricter sterilisation procedures are becoming more necessary, which is helping to expand the market.





Lack of Adequate Reimbursement Structures Likely to Impede Market Growth



In developed regions such as the United States, Europe, Australia, and Japan, dental procedures are not adequately reimbursed. Likewise, emerging economies such as India, China, and Thailand lack comprehensive medical insurance schemes that encompass costly dental interventions such as dental implants. In the United States, the range of dental procedures eligible for reimbursement is restricted, resulting in patients being inclined to make treatment decisions based on financial feasibility. Insufficient reimbursements have the potential to impede the expansion of the bone graft substitutes industry throughout the projected timeframe.





Segments Covered in the Report





Material Type



• Allograft



• Autograft



• Synthetic



• Xenograft





Application



• Implant Bone Regeneration



• Periodontal Defect Regeneration



• Ridge Augmentation



• Sinus Lift



• Socket Preservation





End-users



• Dental Clinics



• Hospitals



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 22 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• South-East Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Dental Bone Graft and Substitute Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BioHorizons



• Botiss biomaterials GmbH



• Dentsply Sirona



• Geistlich Pharma Ag



• Johnson and Johnson



• Lifenet Health



• Medtronic



• Nobel Biocare Services AG



• NovaBone Products, LLC. (A Halma Company)



• Regenity



• Rti Surgical, Inc.



• Straumann Group





Overall world revenue for Dental Bone Graft and Substitute Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$800 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





