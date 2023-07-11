New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474198/?utm_source=GNW





The Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Green Aviation: Reducing Emissions for a Greener Future



Environmental sustainability is a significant driving factor for the adoption of electric aircraft. Electric propulsion systems offer the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional combustion engines. By utilizing electric motors powered by batteries or fuel cells, electric aircraft produce zero direct emissions during flight. This shift towards cleaner aviation aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and promote sustainable transportation. The tagline "Green Aviation: Reducing Emissions for a Greener Future" captures the essence of this driving factor, highlighting the positive environmental impact of electric aircraft.





Driving Synergies between Aviation and Electric Vehicle Technologies



The electric aircraft industry benefits from the technological synergies between aviation and electric vehicle technologies. The advancements made in electric vehicle battery technologies, charging infrastructure, and power management systems can be leveraged and adapted for electric aircraft. Similarly, innovations in aviation propulsion systems can contribute to advancements in electric vehicle technologies. This cross-pollination of ideas and technologies fosters rapid progress in both industries. The tagline "Electric Integration: Driving Synergies between Aviation and Electric Vehicle Technologies" reflects the collaborative nature of these technological advancements.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the electric aircraft market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the electric aircraft market?



• How will each electric aircraft submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each electric aircraft submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading electric aircraft markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the electric aircraft projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of electric aircraft projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the electric aircraft market?



• Where is the electric aircraft market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the electric aircraft market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 383-page report provides 131 tables and 169 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the electric aircraft market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising electric aircraft prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U”.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Range



• Short/Medium-Range Electric Aircraft



• Long-Range Electric Aircraft





Market Segment by Electric Propulsion



• Turbo-Electric Propulsion



• Hybrid Electric Propulsion



• All Electric Propulsion





Market Segment by Aircraft Type



• Fixed-Wing Electric Aircraft



• Rotary-Wing Electric Aircraft



• Hybrid Electric Aircraft



• Other Aircraft Type





Market Segment by Battery Technology



• Lithium-Ion Batteries



• Lithium-Sulfur Batteries



• Solid-State Batteries



• Lithium-Air Batteries



• Other Battery Technology





Market Segment by Application



• Commercial Electric Aircraft



• Cargo/Transportation Electric Aircraft



• Urban Air Mobility (UAM) Electric Aircraft



• Military Electric Aircraft



• Personal/Private Electric Aircraft



• Other Applications





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Russia



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Electric Aircraft Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aeromobil



• Airbus SE



• Ampaire



• Bye Aerospace



• Electroflight



• Eviation Aircraft



• Harbour Air Seaplanes



• Joby Aviation



• Lilium N.V



• MagniX



• Pipistrel



• The Boeing Company



• Voltaero



• Wright Electric, Inc.



• Zunum Aero





Overall world revenue for electric aircraft market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9.5 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Electric Aircraft Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 380+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Electric Aircraft Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for range, electric propulsion, aircraft type, battery technology, and application, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Electric Aircraft Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Electric Aircraft Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474198/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________