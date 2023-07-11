New York, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474197/?utm_source=GNW





Growing Awareness of AI applications in Healthcare is Boosting the Market Growth



With the rise of AI applications in healthcare services, people’s awareness and acceptance of AI-enabled solutions have grown. More pharmaceutical companies are, therefore, seeking to incorporate these solutions into their drug discovery and clinical trial processes. AI-based drug delivery solutions are becoming increasingly popular in the pharmaceutical industry. These solutions involve using artificial intelligence technologies to develop more efficient and effective drug delivery methods. The use of AI in drug delivery has the potential to transform the industry by reducing costs, improving drug efficacy and safety, and providing better patient outcomes.





The market for AI-based drug delivery solutions is expected to grow in the coming years, with a number of companies already offering or developing such solutions. Some of the key players in this market include:



• Novartis - Novartis is one of the leading players in the AI-based drug delivery market, with a focus on developing smart inhalers to treat respiratory diseases.



• Medtronic - Medtronic is a medical devices company that is building an AI-based drug delivery platform to improve the delivery of insulin for diabetic patients.



• Insilico Medicine - Insilico Medicine is a drug discovery company that is using AI to develop new drugs and drug delivery methods.



• Johnson and Johnson - Johnson and Johnson is using AI to develop personalized drug delivery solutions, including smart drug-infused contact lenses and implantable drug delivery devices.



• GSK - GSK is using AI to develop inhalers that can adjust the dosage based on the patient’s breathing pattern.





As the competition between market players intensifies, companies are investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead of the curve. This is driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the drug delivery industry. In the future, AI-based drug delivery solutions are likely to become increasingly sophisticated, personalized, and targeted, improving patient outcomes and transforming the pharmaceutical industry.





Lack of Skilled Personnel to Hinder the Market Growth



Patient safety is a significant challenge during the drug discovery phase, as activities involving the interpretation of drug effects and anticipation of potential side effects can pose a major constraint on the market. Additionally, the lack of skilled personnel and inadequate datasets for drug discovery and development are crucial factors that may impact market growth. The implementation of AI systems in drug discovery requires companies to possess expertise in system design, management, and implementation. Given the complexity of AI, personnel working with these systems need to have a deep understanding of technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, and other aspects of artificial intelligence. Integrating AI technologies into existing systems to replicate human brain behaviour necessitates substantial data processing. AI/ML development is being restricted owing to lack of professional standards and certifications.





Segments Covered in the Report





Component Outlook



• Services



• Software





Application



• Clinical Trials



• Drug Design



• Data Aggregation and Analysis



• Drug Characterization



• Biomarker Research



• Others





Therapeutic Area



• Oncology



• Cardiovascular Diseases



• Infectious Diseases



• Neurodegenerative Diseases



• Metabolic Diseases



• Others





End-user



• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies



• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 18 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the AI-Enabled Drug Discovery and Clinical Trials Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie Inc.



• Exscientia



• GNS Healthcare



• IBM Watson



• Merck and Co., Inc.



• Novartis AG



• PathAI



• Saama Technologies



• Unlearn.AI, Inc.





