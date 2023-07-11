Ruzurgi® is Now Available and Covered by the Vast Majority of Public Health and Private Insurance Plans

English French

BLAINVILLE, Quebec, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Médunik Canada, member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, is pleased to announce that Ruzurgi® (amifampridine) is now covered by the vast majority of provincial and federal public health programs and many private insurance plans through special authorization. More than 90% of Canadians suffering from Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) will benefit from this extensive coverage.



Following the final and irrevocable decision from the Canadian Federal Court of Appeal, Health Canada reinstated the Notice of Compliance for Ruzurgi® in January 2023. Médunik Canada has since resumed its activities with healthcare professionals and organizations dedicated to patients suffering from this syndrome and is eagerly responding to the growing demand for Ruzurgi®.

”We are glad that amifampridine treatment options are available and that some benefit from extended coverage by several public and private plans. This is great news for people affected by Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) who suffer daily from the debilitating symptoms of this disease” said Jonathan Pratt, Ph.D, MBA, Executive Director, Regroupement Québécois des Maladies Orphelines (RQMO).

Médunik Canada has had significant success in a short period of time in securing coverage for Ruzurgi® with both public and private payers to allow LEMS patients easier access to this medication.

More information about provincial and federal health program coverage for Ruzurgi® can be found on Médunik Canada’s website: https://Médunikcanada.com/en/coverage/ruzurgi .

ABOUT LAMBERT-EATON MYASTHENIC SYNDROME (LEMS)

LEMS, a debilitating neuromuscular syndrome, is a rare autoimmune disorder in which the immune system attacks the neuromuscular junction, interfering with the ability of nerve cells to send signals to muscle cells. LEMS generally affects the extremities, causing muscle weakness, especially in the legs and hips, which can ultimately lead to difficulty walking. Weakness in the eye muscles and those involved in talking, swallowing, and chewing may also occur. LEMS may be associated with small-cell lung cancer, where its onset precedes or coincides with the cancer diagnosis. While the prevalence of LEMS in children is not known, the disease is estimated to affect 2.8 per million worldwide1 and can occur at any age.

ABOUT RUZURGI

Ruzurgi® (amifampridine), indicated for the symptomatic treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in patients 6 years of age and older, is a potassium channel blocker administered orally2. Consult the Product Monograph at https://files.medunik.com/canada/ruzurgi/ruzurgi-product-monograph.pdf for important information on contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing.

Ruzurgi® received market authorization from Health Canada in August 2020. Although Ruzurgi’s approval was suspended following initial court action, it was ultimately restored in January 2023.

ABOUT MÉDUNIK CANADA

Médunik Canada’s vision is to improve the health and quality of life of Canadians living with a rare disease. Founded in December 2009, the company’s mission is to make orphan drugs available to Canadians by partnering with international companies interested in making their products available to Canadian patients. For more information, please visit https://medunikcanada.com/en/ .

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), headquartered in Blainville, Quebec, consists of five affiliated pharmaceutical companies, committed to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S., and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Médunik Canada and Médunik USA, which provide treatments for rare diseases; and Analog Pharma, an American generic drugs company, specialized in authorized generics and orphan drugs. From its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant, DPG exports its innovative treatments to more than 50 countries.

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology as well as for rare diseases. The Group recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations. For more information, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en .

References:

National Organization for Rare Disorders, https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/lambert-eaton-myasthenic-syndrome/ Ruzurgi®, Product Monograph, https://files.Médunik.com/canada/ruzurgi/ruzurgi-product-monograph.pdf

For further information:

Mariia Savchuk

Senior Advisor, Communications

msavchuk@duchesnay.com

+1 (450) 433-7734

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6870a609-f5f8-4b2a-a71d-55b4dd2e3986