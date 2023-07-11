Mullen Announces New Mobile EV Charging Truck Delivering Level 2 and Level 3 DC Fast Charging

PowerUP, Mullen’s Mobile EV Charging Truck, to be utilized on upcoming 2023 “Strikingly Different" EV Tour providing DC fast charge and level 2 charging to vehicles

PowerUP available now for immediate sale on advance order basis for commercial applications such as roadside assistance, power utilities and emergency response

BREA, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces PowerUP, Mullen’s new mobile EV charging truck that can deliver level 2 and level 3 DC fast charging capabilities in scenarios where such power is not available, including roadside assistance and emergency response where immediate power is required for recharging electric vehicles or emergency power backup.

PowerUP will be featured on Mullen’s upcoming 2023 "Strikingly Different" EV Tour, providing level 2 and level 3 DC fast charging to power Mullen’s EV’s while on the road and is available now for sale via advance orders. The EV charging truck is based on a Class 5 truck platform, providing up to 150kW of continuous power generation. The vehicle features two level 3 DC fast chargers (one 120 kW or two 60kW each) and four level 2 chargers (7.2kW each). Additional vehicle details include:

Mullen PowerUP - Mobile Charging Truck

Class 5 Bi-Fuel (Gasoline – LP/RLP) cabover chassis

GVWR – 19,500 lbs

Wheelbase – 150 inches

Featuring a 150kW dual fuel (propane/ natural gas) onboard generator

One 120kW level 3 DC, 950V fast charger or two 60kW level 3 DC

Four 7.2kW level 2 chargers

~150 Gallons of total onboard propane storage

“On last year’s tour, we witnessed first-hand how difficult it is to charge vehicles while on the road, especially Level 3 DC fast charging, which is very limited outside of California. As a result, we decided we needed to build a solution to support the 2023 tour and the multiple vehicles featured on tour, including DC fast charging for the Mullen FIVE RS,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Moving forward, we will be offering different configurations of the PowerUp mobile charger for immediate sale via advance order, based off our own commercial EV truck platforms, making this vehicle available for roadside assistance, emergency response and management teams. Our PowerUP EV truck can deliver high voltage power in mobile or emergency situations or where power is out or not available for fast charging scenarios.”

The upcoming tour will commence in late summer on Aug. 19, 2023, and continue through into November 2023, and will cover the East Coast, Midwest and Northwest before finishing up in California. Initial announced locations include:

Austin, TX – Aug 20 and 21 at Circuit of Americas

New Orleans, LA – Aug 29 and 30 at NOLA Motorsports Park

Washington D.C and Philadelphia, PA – Sep 18 and 19 at Dover Motor Speedway

Las Vegas, NV – Oct 31 and Nov 1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Additional tour stops on East Coast, Midwest, Northwest and West Coast to be announced soon

Like last year, Mullen FIVE reservation holders and investors will have the priority to secure a spot on the upcoming tour; however, Mullen anticipates being able to accommodate all interested participants due to more vehicles and tour stops in 2023. Additional locations and details on how to register can be accessed here .

A highlight of this year’s tour will be the Mullen FIVE RS, which is an ultra-high-performance EV that will feature a top speed of over 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.95 seconds. The vehicle will be equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox, and over 1,100 horsepower. Additional EV vehicles on the tour include the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, the Mullen GT Electric Sports Car, the Mullen ONE Class 1 Commercial EV Cargo Van, the Mullen THREE Commercial Class 3 Electric Truck, and Bollinger B2 Pick Up.

